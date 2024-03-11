Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Replacing Antonio Gibson With Anthony Lynn Favorite: Report

Antonio Gibson

Getty The Washington Commanders replaced Antonio Gibson with a free-agent who's a favorite of RBs coach Anthony Lynn.

The Washington Commanders didn’t wait long to replace running back Antonio Gibson in 2024 NFL free agency, after agreeing a two-year deal with Austin Ekeler. He’s a favorite of Commanders’ run-game coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Former Los Angeles Chargers’ standout Ekeler intending to sign “a two-year deal” with the Commanders was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, March 11.

Agreeing a contract with Ekeler is a timely move, just hours after Gibson agreed to join the New England Patriots for the next three years. Gibson struggled to reach his full potential in Washington, but Ekeler is a legitimate dual-threat playmaker who produced some of his best football on Lynn’s watch with the Chargers.

If he can stay healthy, Ekeler will be a useful runner and receiver for new Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Those attributes make Ekeler a likely RB1 ahead of incumbent Brian Robinson Jr.

Putting Ekeler into the starting lineup would provide an early boost for a rookie quarterback. The Commanders are likely to select a potential franchise signal-caller with the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Ekeler will help the first-year passer adapt, the way he did for Justin Herbert with the Chargers.

