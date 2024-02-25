Commanders Trade No. 2 Pick to Falcons in Mock Draft, Select OT

The Washington Commanders have an opportunity to find their franchise quarterback during the 2024 NFL Draft as they hold the No. 2 pick. Caleb Williams is believed the be the prize of this draft and if the Commanders can’t draft him as the Chicago Bears could be in the mix for him, perhaps they think about trading the pick. The New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and others will be looking to make a move for a quarterback during this draft and offseason, potentially giving the Commanders a chance to move the pick for future picks.

In a mock draft by Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, the Commanders would trade the No. 2 pick to the Falcons, allowing Atlanta to draft Jayden Daniels of LSU. Fornelli gave his thoughts on why they’d trade the pick.

“In this scenario, the Commanders had their hearts set on Williams, and once he’s off the board, they decide to move down. The Falcons are more than happy to accommodate and swoop in to get the quarterback they hope can lead an offense with plenty of talent. Like every rookie QB, the reigning Heisman winner has kinks to work out, but his talent is enticing.”

In Fornelli’s trade, the Commanders would land the No. 8 pick. He didn’t add any future compensation outside of that.

Commanders Offense Can Improve Without Drafting a Quarterback

A quarterback is what the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons need. However, a quarterback could change the outcome of the Falcons season. With the talent they have, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, they might very well be a quarterback away from competing.

The Commanders will need more than just a quarterback, although taking one would still be the logical thing to do. A quarterback is only as good as the players around him, but they can change an offense more than anyone else. If the Commanders find their quarterback, addressing the other needs becomes easier.

Improving the offense is still a possibility without drafting one. In this mock, the Commanders would select offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State. Fornelli has been impressed with Fashanu as a pass-blocker.

“Like Latham, Fashanu is a better pass-blocker than run-blocker, but Latham is further ahead in that aspect, so I have him slightly ahead of Fashanu now. That said, I love Olu, an outstanding pass-blocker who is strong enough to hold up against a power rusher and athletic enough to move quickly and counter speed rushers. He also does an excellent job of diagnosing threats pre-snap and adjusting after the snap.”

Will the Commanders Draft a Quarterback?

If the Chicago Bears aren’t willing to trade the No. 1 pick, and the Atlanta Falcons offer the Washington Commanders a haul that they can’t turn down, this could be a scenario where they don’t draft a quarterback.

With over $85 million in cap space, the Commanders have more than enough to trade or sign a quarterback.

If they find the one they’re interested in, it’s not a bad idea. There are three quarterbacks in this draft who many are high on with Williams, Daniels, and Drake Maye. However, the Commanders’ front office might not feel the same way and could trade the pick if they can’t draft Williams.