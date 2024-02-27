Bears GM Latest Comments on No. 1 Pick Isn’t Promising for Commanders

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are expected to draft a quarterback. The top prospect in this draft is USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who many believe can be a generational talent. With the No. 1 pick, the Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make. Is Justin Fields the answer or do they make another change at quarterback?

Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media on February 27 about what he plans to do with the No. 1 pick. From the sound of things, it doesn’t seem likely that the Commanders will have a chance to land the No.1 pick and draft Williams. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Poles had the following to say:

“Bears GM Ryan Poles says he hasn’t had any “big-time conversations” with teams about possibly trading out of No. 1 but a lot of clubs have checked in to take the “temperature.” Says it would have to “help our organization significantly” to trade out.”

The No. 2 pick, future draft compensation, and Jonathan Allen could intrigue the Bears. However, the Commanders might not want to move however much is needed for an unproven rookie quarterback.

Insider Predicts the Bears Will Trade the No. 1 Pick

These comments from Poles come a day after Peter King of Pro Football Talk predicted that the Chicago Bears would trade the No. 1 pick.

King’s idea would be ideal for the Washington Commanders as his suggestion is exactly what the Commanders could do. If the Commanders are willing to move the second pick, future compensation, and Allen, that does make the Bears a better team.

However, a franchise quarterback could be a bigger concern for the Bears as Fields hasn’t proven to be that yet. Fields threw for 2,562 yards with just 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

King gave his thoughts on what the Bears should do with the No. 1 pick.

“I suppose the Bears are going to trade the top pick. I know nothing, but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing. What I say: The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend.

“Suppose GM Ryan Poles traded the top pick down one spot to Washington (which would take Caleb Williams), and got the second pick, a second-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick in return. Then suppose Poles traded the second pick to Atlanta at eight, and the Falcons picked one of the other quarterbacks. In return, Chicago gets the eighth pick, Atlanta’s second-round pick, and first- and second-round picks next year.”

Commanders Need to Be Ready To Select at No. 2

Given the comments from the Chicago Bears general manager, the Washington Commanders need to plan on using the No. 2 pick.

Unless something changes and they can intrigue the Bears, the Commanders seem stuck at No. 2. Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are high-level prospects and look to be franchise-level quarterbacks with the right development, so this isn’t the end of the world.

There are endless opportunities throughout this draft. However, no matter what happens, the Commanders have to find their quarterback of the future.