Proposed Commanders Trade Lands 49ers 2-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver

The Washington Commanders haven’t found a replacement for Curtis Samuel yet, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport proposed a deal that finds them one. In a proposed trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders would land Brandon Aiyuk, a two-time 1,000-yeard receiver.

Davenport proposed the Commanders send their 2024 Round 2 pick, 2024 Round 3 pick, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

“Aiyuk would be another massive step toward building around that quarterback. An Aiyuk/McLaurin pairing would likely rank among the league’s top 10 duos at the position. Cap space isn’t an issue—no team in the NFC has more. “And while the second overall pick is too tall an ask, the Commanders have four Day 2 picks to play with. The team could also include Dotson, who is on a rookie contract for at least two more seasons, to sweeten the deal and reduce the sting of the 49ers not getting a first-rounder.” Why the Commanders Could Use Aiyuk Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Washington Commanders only had one other receiver with more than 600 yards, which was Samuel. With Samuel heading to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, Aiyuk would give them a second star receiver.

The Commanders signed Austin Ekeler, who had 722 receiving yards in 2022. However, Ekeler was limited to just 436 receiving yards in 2023, the fewest in his past three seasons.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders could use a player of Aiyuk’s status to help their expected rookie quarterback.

While head coach Dan Quinn believes they have enough as currently constructed to help the No. 2 pick succeed, Aiyuk gives them a player that he perfectly described. Quinn had the following to say, according to Nathaniel Marrero of Sports Illustrated.

“I think the whole thing at any position you wanna make sure are you surrounded. Do you have balance? Any quarterback’s best friend [is] the ability to hand it off some cause that’s where good play passes will come off of.

“If you have a strong run game [and] strong defense that can get the ball back, that’s for any quarterback that we want to have and be able to support a balanced attack. [We can have] big play passes off of it. I wouldn’t say it’s as specific just to our situation here. That’s really who we want to be all the time.”

Quinn is looking for big pass plays off their run game and a strong defense. Aiyuk did exactly that in 2023. He had eight games with a reception of at least 30 yards.

The Commanders also averaged just five yards per play in 2023, so adding Aiyuk, who averaged 17.9 yards per reception, would be a big help.

Aiyuk Wants to Get Paid

The San Francisco 49ers receiver is entering the final year of his contract. Aiyuk has expressed that he’s looking to get paid, something the Washington Commanders could do.

According to Spotrac, Aiyuk’s market value is a four-year, $96 million contract.

Speaking with Ian Casselberry of Yahoo Sports, Aiyuk gave his thoughts about what he’s looking for.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said.

“I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building.”

While Aiyuk would be costly if he gets his market value, the Commanders would be adding a 26-year-old coming off the best season of his career.