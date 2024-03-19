Commanders Deemed Landing Spot for 6-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver

The Washington Commanders still have enough cap space to find talent this offseason. Whether it be in free agency or a trade, the Commanders have money to spend to upgrade the roster. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, the expectation is for them to draft a quarterback. Adding weapons around that quarterback will be one of their top priorities, something they’ve already done with the additions of Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz.

Many of the moves have been impressive, but there’s more to be done. Of the possible trade candidates around the league, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills should intrigue the Commanders if he gets moved. According to Nick Faria of Pro Football Network, the Commanders are a potential landing spot for Diggs.

“The Commanders already have Terry McLaurin, but imagine what bringing Diggs into this offense could do with a top rookie like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels

“Washington’s new-look offense under Kliff Kingsbury needs quality receivers for their “Air-Raid” approach, and with Curtis Samuel set to hit free agency, the odds of the Commanders needing another receiver are high. It’s why a trade for Diggs would make a lot of sense. Dan Quinn and Adam Peters are new to the organization, but a trade like this could be the move that changes life in the nation’s capital.”

Will Diggs be Traded?

The question for the Washington Commanders is if Diggs could be traded. After making moves to save money against the cap this offseason, perhaps Diggs could be the next one they look to trade. It’s also been clear at times that he’s frustrated with how things have played out in the postseason.

In an appearance on “Get Up” on March 18, ESPN’s Andrew Hawkins had the following to say about the current situation with Diggs and the Bills.

“I actually don’t think Diggs is going to be in a Buffalo uniform come next season.”

Hawkins made these comments after Diggs took to X with another cryptic tweet.

This isn’t the first time Diggs has made comments on social media that lead to questioning. In fact, he’s made plenty within the past few years that have led to speculation throughout multiple offseasons.

What Diggs Would Bring the Commanders

Bringing Diggs to the Washington Commanders would mean much more than landing a No. 1 option. Diggs is arguably a top-five receiver in the NFL when he’s at his best, proven by the career he’s put together.

The 30-year-old has posted over 1,000 yards in six straight seasons and has multiple with 1,200 or more.

What he would bring the Commanders that’s more important than anything is the ability to take pressure off whoever they draft to be their quarterback and Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has been a force in his career, posting four straight seasons of 1,000 yards. Adding another receiver that the defense has to focus on should only make those numbers go up.

It’s uncertain when or if the Buffalo Bills will move Diggs, but if he’s traded, the Commanders should be all in on him.