Potential Commanders Pick Caleb Williams Reveals Who He Wants to Play For

The NFL Combine is fully underway with many of the top draft prospects available for interviews and more. With Caleb Williams in town, the talk of the week is anything he has to say. The Washington Commanders are one of the teams who could trade up for Williams as it’s expected that he’s picked with the No. 1 pick. While the Chicago Bears have that pick, the No. 2 pick the Commanders own attached with future draft compensation could intrigue them.

Many have wondered who Williams wants to play for. He finally revealed who he wants to play for, but he didn’t say a team. Williams didn’t name the Bears, Commanders, or any other team. He simply said he wants to be the No. 1 pick.

“Whoever picks first. It’s been a dream of mine to go first and so whoever picks first, can’t wait.”

What team does Caleb Williams want to end up with in next month’s NFL Draft? “It’s been a dream of mine to go first, and so whoever picks first — can’t wait.” I spoke with the presumptive No. 1 pick about his #Bears interview and more for @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/F4ld2YOk14 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024

Williams has shut down the speculation that he doesn’t want to play for the Bears yet again with this comment. The Commanders don’t benefit from that, but they understand the Bears hold the keys to the decisions they can make.

What Would It Take To Trade Up to No. 1?

The Washington Commanders could have an interest in trading up for the No. 1 pick. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported heading into Week 17 that the Commanders had interest in Williams.

“There’s some thought around the league that Washington is very interested in Caleb Williams, a Washington, D.C., native who’s the strong favorite to be picked first overall.”

While those thoughts came at the end of December, there’s still a level of interest in drafting him. Pete Thamel of ESPN called the Commanders the next most speculated destination for the USC product.

To trade for the No. 1 pick, however, would cost the Commanders a “historic haul.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed what the Chicago Bears are looking for on February 10.

“Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say.”

Rapoport doubled down on that take and said he hadn’t heard of a team willing to make that happen.

“I have not talked to any team, one, willing to make that happen, or two, that believes they can. It surely seems that the Bears are heading in the direction of taking Caleb Williams at No. 1.”

"I have not yet talked to any team 1) willing to make that happen, or 2) that believes they can. It surely seems that the Bears are heading in the direction of taking Caleb Williams at No. 1." – Ian Rapoport on the idea of the Bears trading out of No. 1 pic.twitter.com/GPfgRP14wq — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) March 1, 2024

Williams Sounds Interested in Playing for the Commanders

Williams, who went to Gonzaga College High School in Washington DC, is familiar with the area. Williams spoke about how he’s familiar with where the Washington Commanders play and that it’d be cool to be in a place where he’s familiar.

He had the following to say, according to Thamel.

“It’d be really cool because it’s so familiar,” he said. “There’s a time and place for everything. My job and my hobby is being at the facility or on the field or watching film. Or relaxing and prepping for the next day or game.

“My main goal and focus … is to go win games and stay focused on keeping the main goal the main goal.”

The Commanders and Chicago Bears could do business this offseason, but everything indicates that business will be expensive.

As for Williams, his goal is to be the No. 1 pick.