Caleb Williams Gives His Thoughts on Playing for Commanders, Bears

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and will have the final say on where Caleb Williams lands. The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick and unless they’re willing to trade up with the Bears, will likely miss out on Williams, who many call a generational quarterback prospect.

However, the Commanders are believed to be in play for that pick, as Pete Thamel of ESPN calls them the next most speculated destination to land the USC quarterback. Williams, who grew up in the Washington area and attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C., had the following to say about playing for the Commanders, according to Thamel.

“It’d be really cool because it’s so familiar,” he said. “There’s a time and place for everything. My job and my hobby is being at the facility or on the field or watching film. Or relaxing and prepping for the next day or game.

“My main goal and focus … is to go win games and stay focused on keeping the main goal the main goal.”

Williams seems interested in landing there, but also understands it isn’t his choice.

He added how he’d feel if he got drafted by the Bears, giving credit to the team that general manager Ryan Poles has built.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” he said. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

The Bears, despite the historic struggles throughout the past decade-plus, have a good roster. DJ Moore, Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat, and others can help build a once-proud franchise back to the top.

Williams is Excited for this Journey

Whether he’s drafted by the Washington Commanders or the Chicago Bears, Williams is excited about the opportunity to play at the next level.

“This is what I’ve been preparing for my whole life,” Williams told ESPN by phone Tuesday. “Since I was 10 or 11, this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. At that age until now, it basically feels like your whole life.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to get back on a football team around my teammates and my brothers — my new brothers now.”

The optimism would bring a big spark to a Commanders’ locker room that can use any signs of life.

Williams Shuts Down Anti-Bears Rumors

There has been speculation that Williams didn’t want to play for the Chicago Bears. It started during the season and Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports said he didn’t like the idea of playing for the Bears. Cowherd later said that the projected No. 1 picks camp called him and told him that wasn’t the case.

Washington Commanders fans were ecstatic when they heard the news as that could’ve given them a clear-cut way to the No. 1 pick, but it wasn’t the case.

“I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp, and they went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Colin, we don’t want to painted as anti-Chicago.’” pic.twitter.com/4M1gHOvuHq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2024

Williams shut down the anti-Bears rumor even further as he said he’s not pushing an agenda and understands Chicago has the final say.

“I’m not pushing any agenda,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

Unfortunately, that’s the case for the Commanders, too. If the Bears want to draft him, the Commanders won’t have an opportunity to do anything to change their mind.