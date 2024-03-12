Saints Expected to Visit With Former Commanders & 49ers Pass Rusher

Former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Chase Young is expected to visit with the New Orleans Saints this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Young, the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is sought after on the market, according to Pelissero.

Young’s expected to sign a one-year deal. By doing so, Young would take a prove-it deal and show teams around the league that not only can he stay healthy for a full season, but that he deserves to be paid similarly to the top edge rushers in football. Spotrac predicts a one-year, $13 million deal.

For the Saints, a team with no cap space, they could use a cheaper option like Young.

Young Predicted to Sign with the Saints

With the New Orleans Saints looking for edge rushers this offseason, Young makes perfect sense for them. The hope for any team that signs Young is that he can return to the player he was in his rookie season with the Washington Commanders. When Young went down with an ACL injury, he hasn’t had the same production since.

It’s a risk a team should be willing to take after posting 7.5 sacks last season.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN views Young as the best match for the Saints, noting an edge rusher as one of the team’s needs.

“Well, here we are with the Saints again needing to restructure a bunch of contracts. Yet they always seem to find space for a couple of free agent signings. The biggest need here is pretty obvious, as New Orleans ranked 31st in pass rush win rate and 31st in adjusted sack rate. There are several strong free agent edge rushers, and the Saints need to find one who fits their budget.

“The best option might be a one-year, prove-it contract for Young. He couldn’t stay healthy in 2021 and 2022, and while he had 7.5 sacks in 2023, his game fell off after he was dealt to San Francisco in the middle of the season. Young ranked 15th among edge rushers with a 19.3% pass rush win rate off the edge, but that went from 24.8% while he was with Washington to just 12.9% with San Francisco (through the playoffs). On a one-year deal with New Orleans, Young could play opposite Cameron Jordan and prove he still has all the talent that made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2020.”

Similar to what the San Francisco 49ers did with Young by pairing him with Nick Bosa, he could find success playing with Cameron Jordan.

Commanders Made the Right Decision Moving Young

Trading Young last season was the right move for the Washington Commanders. If the start of the offseason has been any indication, it confirms it was the right move.

Young clearly has suitors and given the Commanders are still in a rebuild process, it’s unlikely he would’ve wanted to stay. The New Orleans Saints aren’t Super Bowl contenders, but they have an opportunity to make the playoffs in a below-average NFC South.

That should intrigue Young as they can offer him an opportunity to play meaningful games, too.

A tough ending for Young in Washington, but he gets a new opportunity to show his worth elsewhere.