Chiefs Floated as Landing Spot for Ex-Commanders All-Pro Quarterback

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has had a tough time finding a job in the past two offseasons. He played in two games for the Los Angeles Rams last season, throwing for 163 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on 24 attempts. Wentz played well enough to earn a backup role and should land one before the season starts this time around. According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Wentz would fit with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“One of the best backups left, Wentz flashed his play-making arm in a brief stint as Matthew Stafford’s No. 2 down the stretch of 2023. Kansas City, meanwhile, has a void behind Patrick Mahomes after Blaine Gabbert hit the market, and the Chiefs reportedly sniffed around the ex-Philadelphia Eagles star a year ago.”

The 31-year-old wouldn’t have a chance of earning a starting role, but that doesn’t seem like a possibility with any team. His last chance as a starter was with the Commanders, starting in seven games and throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Chiefs Could Use Him as Insurance

If there’s one team in the NFL that never has to worry about benching their starting quarterback for a backup, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has done everything to prove he’s the best quarterback in football throughout the past few seasons but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t need a backup.

Injuries happen and for the Chiefs’ sake, they could be in positions to sit Mahomes late in games if they have big leads. Wentz would be able to fill that role and give them serviceable snaps.

When he was with the Washington Commanders, asking him to be a starter in his career like they did clearly wasn’t the answer.

While Wentz struggled to find a team, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” last year that Wentz spoke with the Chiefs, according to Nick Kosko of On3.

“But Carson Wentz and the Chiefs did talk this offseason. There was some dialogue about Wentz potentially joining the Chiefs maybe down the road, or at least, you know, keeping that communication open.

“And I was told the Chiefs were fairly receptive to that idea. Certainly they respect the talent. And I was told Wentz is open to getting to a championship-type team, getting into a new winning culture, where he can learn, you know, sit behind a Patrick Mahomes.”

Would Wentz Fit the Commanders?

At this stage of his career, Wentz wouldn’t help with what the Washington Commanders are trying to accomplish.

The team signed Marcus Mariota to be the backup their expected No. 2 pick in the draft, leaving the backup role filled. Mariota has been viewed as someone who can help Jayden Daniels if the Commanders draft him due to the way they play.

While Wentz was once an above-average quarterback and the Commanders giving him that chance two seasons ago was warranted, it was clear he wasn’t a starting quarterback in the NFL anymore. He fits on a team that needs a backup, like the Kansas City Chiefs, not the Commanders.