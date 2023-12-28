Commanders Make Major Chris Rodriguez Jr. Move After Breakout Game

Rookie running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. looked like a breakout candidate for the Washington Commanders after Week 16, but now he’s been sent to injured reserve.

Rodriguez landed on IR on Thursday, December 28, according to ESPN’s John Keim, who also reported the elevation of linebacker De’Jon Harris.

Washington announced it has placed RB Chris Rodriguez Jr on IR; activated LB De’Jon Harris off IR. Tough one for Rodriguez; coming off strong outing. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 28, 2023

It’s a cruel twist of fate for Rodriguez, who rushed for two touchdowns against the New York Jets last time out. Those scores came at a cost, leaving the former Kentucky standout dealing with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for practice on Wednesday.

Fortunately, primary starter Brian Robinson Jr. was spotted putting in work during the same practice session.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Flashed Potential Against Jets

Turning 10 carries into 58 yards and two touchdowns showcased the potential Rodriguez possesses. The sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft offers a low centre of gravity and a powerful base for attacking the interior of defenses and breaking tackles.

Rodriguez flashed both of those traits for his first pro touchdown, highlighted by ABC 36 News producer Chris Beasmore.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. scores his first touchdown today against the New York Jets. #BBN pic.twitter.com/ivyXLfvNa1 — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) December 24, 2023

The average of 5.8 yards per carry continued the promise Rodriguez had been showing for weeks. He made his mark against the New York Giants in Week 11, by averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.

That was the first of four games out of five where Rodriguez averaged over four yards per carry, per Pro Football Reference. Numbers this impressive should have earned Rodriguez a greater workload, but a key mistake against the Giants perhaps explains why he wasn’t used more often.

Rodriguez lost a key fumble in the third quarter against the Giants. The turnover increased the Giants’ “win probability,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, citing Next Gen Stats.

Biggest play of Giants' win at Washington, per @NextGenStats, was Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s 3rd Q fumble forced by Bobby Okereke & recovered by Micah McFadden. Giants' win probability jumped from 25% to 44% on that play. Then it jumped to 68% on Daniel Bellinger's big catch. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 20, 2023

An error as costly as this one condemned Rodriguez to a supporting role, even when injuries struck higher up the depth chart.

Commanders Have Options After Chris Rodriguez Jr. Injury

Dealing with a hamstring problem has left Robinson sidelined for the last three games, but No. 8 is getting closer to a return. He was spotted working on the sideline at practice, per Keim.

RB Brian Robinson doing some early work. pic.twitter.com/5c3zOCLhzd — John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2023

Robinson gives the Commanders a grinder between the tackles. One who is also an above average receiver out of the backfield.

Catching passes is more of a strength for Antonio Gibson, who also found the end zone against the Jets. Like Rodriguez, Gibson has had issues with ball security, but he’s a roving weapon who merits a bigger role in the more expansive offense called by coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Leaning on the run hasn’t always been a strategy favored by Bieniemy. His unit has logged 328 rushing attempts, the third-fewest in the NFL, despite averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per carry.

Bieniemy was focused more on developing quarterback Sam Howell, but that could change now the latter’s been benched. Veteran Jacoby Brissett taking the reins should prompt the Commanders to feature the rushing attack more prominently.

It’s a shame Rodriguez won’t be a part of that shift in play calling, but he can ease the franchise’s next step at the position. Gibson is a free agent, so the emergence of Rodriguez should make it easier for the Commanders to move on from the veteran and reshuffle the backfield this offseason.