Cleveland Browns Predicted to Sign Former Commanders Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns will need a backup quarterback next season with Joe Flacco expected to test the free agency market. Flacco could return to the Browns given his recent success, but he could also find a starting job elsewhere after having an impressive season. If that’s the case, former Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be an option.

Brissett, who has spent time with the Browns, is a trusted veteran and the ideal backup for a playoff team. With questions about Deshaun Watson’s injury after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, the 2023 Commanders’ backup could potentially play more than expected. Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network wrote about the Browns’ free agency predictions. In his predictions, he writes that Brissett could be the reliable backup they’re looking for.

“Jacoby Brissett thrived as the Browns’ replacement for Watson in 2022, finishing ahead of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert in QBR. He’s a free agent again this offseason and could be interested in a reunion.”

Browns Saw How Important a Backup Was Last Season

The Cleveland Browns learned last season how important a backup quarterback was. Looking around the league, there aren’t many better options than Brissett. The Washington Commanders turned to him at the end of the season and he came in and did exactly what everyone expected him to do.

Brissett isn’t going to do anything out of the ordinary, but he can come in and be serviceable. In his 23 pass attempts last season, he completed 18 of them for 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, throwing for 224 yards.

The value for the Browns is seen by what he did from the 2019-2022 seasons. With the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Browns, Brissett has found himself as a starter due to multiple reasons. He played in at least 11 games during every season from 2019-2022.

Robinson adds that the Browns need a plan at the quarterback position, which Brissett could fill.

“With a playoff-caliber roster in hand, the Browns need to have a QB contingency plan. Last season, Cleveland went through Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker before landing on November addition Joe Flacco, who threw 13 touchdowns across five regular-season starts.”

Brissett Would Help the Commanders Next Season

Brissett isn’t someone who will likely win the Browns or any other team a playoff game, but he can be serviceable in the regular season. If Watson deals with another injury or continues to struggle, he could step in and give them decent play.

While he fits a contending team more due to his ability to help a team when needed, his veteran leadership could be used with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick and having a veteran backup to teach him everything he needs to know about the NFL could be a big help.

Brissett has been in the league since 2016 and has been nothing but an excellent teammate since the day he entered the league. That would be a positive in the Commanders’ quarterback and locker room.

With a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and expected quarterback, having a veteran around will help the team.