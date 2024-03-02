Combine Corners That Could Interest the Commanders

New Commanders Coach Dan Quinn has a type when it comes to his cornerbacks and the NFL Combine showcased more than a few players who meet his criteria. Tall and long-limbed is an understatement when it comes to his projections. There are exceptions to every rule but certain measurables matter to the new head man.

The correlation between long arms and on-field performance can be debated but Quinn wants his cornerbacks to have an arm length of at least 32 inches.

Now, Washington must find their starting quarterback with the early draft capital they possess so landing one of the top corners early feels unlikely.

With the Commanders having two second and two third-round picks by way of trading their starting defensive ends last season, jumping back into the first round could be an option if Washington covets a specific player.

Could a Top Cornerback Fall Far Enough for Washington?

The second day of the NFL Scouting Combine took place and a track meet broke out instead. First place goes to Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, who ran the only sub 4.3 forty-yard dash, clocked in at 4.29 seconds. Unfortunately, he injured himself and his day ended early.

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell also posted a fast forty-time running an official 4.33. While he is checking every block, players who come from smaller schools will almost always get questioned about the level of competition they faced.

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold ran a somewhat underwhelming 4.5 forty time. Every other aspect of his combine was impressive. Exceeding expectations can push players up draft boards and the same could be said for underperforming players. One could only wonder if a slower time for Arnold would affect his draft stock to the point Washington could take advantage of.

The other Alabama cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry did not participate at the combine after doctors found a broken bone in his foot which will require surgery. Interestingly enough, McKinstry is the only cornerback of the top four guys that has 32-inch arm length.

A deeper draft than usual with questions about all the available top corners could drop a prospect further down the draft. Drafting a corner that could team up nicely opposite Commanders second-year corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. would be a great way to resurrect a pass defense that gave up the most passing yards and touchdowns in the league.

Day Two Options That Could Intruige The Commanders Coach

If the team opts to stay and simply take the best available players, getting to know the corners that fit what Quinn wants to accomplish can be narrowed down a bit further.

A solid second day prospect that could be available when the Commanders get back on the clock is Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. A 4.51 forty time might drop his value but using a day two pick for makes sense for Washington.

Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson is another defensive back that could end up in Washigton. His 32 3/4 inch arm length is the kind of trait that could garner extra attention. The fact that he stands six-foot-four-inches tall conjures up memories of larger cornerbacks that Quinn has worked with in the past.

Lastly, Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson fits the mold of a Dan Quinn cornerback. The six-foot-two, 188-pound defensive back ran a blazing 4.34 forty-yard dash at the combine good for third best in his class. He also officially measured in with a 32 3/8 arm length automatically putting him in the conversation of a guy Quinn could be interested in.

With many roster holes to fill, hitting on as many draft picks will be critical to the success of this franchise. Landing a starting cornerback would go a long way to fixing what ails the Commanders.