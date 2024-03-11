Commanders Bring Playmaking Linebacker to Washington

The free agency splurge continues as the Washington Commanders are in agreement with Carolina free agent linebacker Frankie Luvu on a three-year, $36 million deal. All agreements cannot be made official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 pm EST.

Luvu adds to the new-look Commanders who wasted no time in free agency filling in a large portion of their holes on both sides of the ball. He now lines up next to Commanders linebacker and 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis.

In Carolina, Luvu started all 17 games for the Panthers recording 84 tackles and notching 5.5 sacks.

Breaking Down the Newest Commanders Linebacker

Linebacker Frankie Luvu attended Washington State and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the New York Jets. He played in New York for three seasons playing in 40 games starting four games.

He left for Carolina originally signing a one-year deal worth $1.1 million before the 2021 season.

The rotational linebacker played well in limited opportunities and re-signed in Carolina on a two-year, $9 million deal with $3 million in guaranteed money.

Luvu rewarded them by starting 31 games in the last two seasons.

Yahoo ranked Luvu as the third-best off-the-ball linebacker entering free agency behind Baltimore’s Patrick Queen and Miami’s Jerome Baker.