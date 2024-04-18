Commanders GM Talks Trade Status of No. 2 Overall Pick

The mystery surrounding who the Washington Commanders will take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been the prevailing storyline leading up to the first round on April 25 in Detroit.

Could it be LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels? Could it be North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye? Could the Commanders use the pick to trade down and possibly add a first-round pick?

Washington general manager Adam Peters almost ruled out the possibility of a trade on April 18, as reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport on X.

“We feel great about staying at No. 2,” Peters said. “Don’t see a lot of scenarios where we trade down.”

What Would No. 2 Overall Pick Be Worth to Commanders?

Recent history tells us how valuable a No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft can be. Especially when you find a trade partner desperate to move up and get a quarterback.

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins sent the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for three first-round picks and a third-round pick so the 49ers could move up from No. 12 and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

In 2023, the Arizona Cardinals sent the No. 3 overall pick and a fourth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for two first-round picks, including No. 12 in 2023, a second-round pick and a third-round pick. In this case, that was so the Texans could take Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 after already selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

The last time the No. 2 pick was traded was in 2017, when the 49ers swapped places with the 49ers at No. 3 and also picked up two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick. The Bears used the No. 2 pick that year on North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky.

According to overthecap.com’s trade calculator, a presumptive trade between the Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings would swing in favor of the Commanders by simply swapping the No. 3 pick for the No. 11 pick and adding the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2025. It’s safe to assume later-round picks would be in play as well from the Vikings, who also have the No. 23 pick in the first round in 2024.

Commanders Need a Little Bit of Everything in Draft

There’s a direct line from Peters’ reluctance to trade the No. 2 overall pick to the Commanders having a roster that needs a little bit of everything.

The Athletic’s Austin Mock ranked the Commanders dead-last at No.23 in his pre-draft roster rankings on April 18.

“There isn’t much to say about the worst roster in the NFL,” Mock wrote. “The Commanders will very likely be drafting their QB of the future, and with the rest of their picks, they’ll simply be looking to acquire talent.”

ESPN’s Jordan Reid listed Washington’s top three needs in the draft at quarterback, offensive tackle and quarterback.

“Meanwhile, the Commanders have no starting left tackle after releasing Charles Leno Jr., so they will have to draft one,” Reid wrote. “Luckily, it’s a good draft at the position. Finally, new coach Dan Quinn wants to employ a blitzing, aggressive defense that features man coverage, but Washington lacks a true No. 1 corner. Last year’s first-round pick, Emmanuel Forbes, struggled and a new staff can’t assume he’ll improve.”