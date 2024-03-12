Commanders to Ink Former Top-Five Pick

The Washington Commanders continue to add players as Dianna Russini of The Athletic tweeted out that the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has come to terms with Washington. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but it is a one-year deal.

Teams and agents are allowed by the NFL to negotiate and come to agreements yet contracts cannot be officially signed until the new league year begins tomorrow, March 13 at 4 pm EST.

Ferrell becomes the second defensive end added in free agency after the team came to an agreement with former Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

New Washington head coach Dan Quinn rotates his defensive line often and a stable of pass rushers only suits to fix what ails the Commanders defense. With only 39 sacks last season, the Commanders ranked 26th in sacks while also ranking near the bottom of many defensive statistical categories.

The 6’4″, 265-pound Ferrell won a national championship at Clemson en route to being the second defensive end selected in 2019 behind Nick Bosa now of the San Francisco 49ers.

How Ferrell Fits with the Commanders

New Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell did not live up to the expectations of a top-five selection yet he is still a valuable player. The Raiders selected Ferrell with the fourth-overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft recording 5.5 sacks in his rookie year.

The 26-year-old Richmond, Virginia native bets to go back home after a five-year hiatus. Ferrel completed his rookie contract but his fifth-year option, tied to all first-round picks, was not exercised by the Raiders.

His career in silver and black ended with 10 sacks.

Ferrell chose to stay in the area signing a one-year, 42.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers where he recorded 3.5 sacks and a career-high 13 quarterback hits. His 30 pressures for the 49ers were also a personal best last season.