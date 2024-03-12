Commanders to Sign Former Eagles QB, No. 2 Overall Pick

The NFC East on NFC East crime continues to take place as Adam Schefter is reporting former Eagles and the second overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft Marcus Mariota is signing a deal with the Washington Commanders.

The one-year, $6 million deal does not hinder the Commanders from acquiring a franchise quarterback in next month’s NFL draft.

Inside the legal tampering window, teams may negotiate with players but cannot officially sign until the new league year begins tomorrow, March 13 at 4 pm EST.

He becomes the third NFC East player to join the Copmmanders after the team poached Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz and defensive end Dorance Armstong yesterday. Longtime Eagles tight end Zack Ertz signed before free agency but played for Arizona last season.

Mariota spent his first five seasons with the Titans. When Tennesee decided it was time to move on, he played two seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders. One-year stops in Atlanta and last season in Philadelphia reveal two things.

First, he is talented enough to still be in the league. The journeyman QB has thrown for over 15,000 yards in his career tossing 93 touchdowns. His threat as a runner could give teams an element many backup quarterbacks lack.

Second, his experience could lend a hand to the incoming rookie many expect Washington to select. He has backed up younger quarterbacks before and could be a mentor to the room.

Please check back for more updates as this story continues to evolve.