Confidence Level Adam Peters Finds a QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders are in a prime position to land a potential franchise quarterback but how confident are you that the team can find the right signal-caller? Adam Peters was named the new General Manager in D.C. on January 15 after assisting San Francisco GM John Lynch for the past seven seasons.

As the assistant GM, Peters helped the front office build a team that has multiple Super Bowl appearances. Of all the success they found with the rest of their roster, for a few seasons, the 49ers could not find a long-term solution at quarterback which seemed to be their Achilles heel.

From quarterbacks Jimmy Garrappolo to Trey Lance, San Fran swung and missed a few times before quarterback Brock Purdy fell into their laps. Checking off the quarterback box early in Washington would give Peters a better start after a successful tenure in San Francisco.

Those misses could also become a personal narrative if Peters and the new regime don’t acquire the correct player.

Peters started in New England as a scout where the Patriots already employed a guy named Tom Brady. An eight-year stint with Denver after that saw the Broncos draft quarterback Brock Osweiler, only to turn the reigns over to quarterback Peyton Manning late in his tenure.

That led him to the Bay Area and John Lynch.

Adam Peters on The Potential QB Options

Gamesmanship can be used as leverage and in a time of mass negotiations, anything people say must be taken with a grain of salt. From UNC quarterback Drake Maye to LSU’s Jayden Daniels, options seem bountiful.

A less popular alternative could be to stick with last season’s 17-game starter, quarterback Sam Howell. Peters spoke on that topic at the NFL Combine.

“Sam came to the facility a couple of weeks ago and got a chance to hang out. Instead of sitting around, we just took a walk. We took a walk around Commanders Park and around the fields and got to know him a little bit better, so I feel really good about him, too. So we’ve got a lot of different things we can do, but still really excited about him.”

With all the talk being centered around the incoming talent, Peters has done a good job of not forgetting the players they currently have under contract. To those who still believe in Howell, keeping him on the roster even if the team takes a quarterback early feels more possible today than earlier in the evaluation process.

Update on the Top Overall Prospect

Peters hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator in this latest Washington remake. Kingsbury just happened to come from the same team as the top overall prospect in USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams, a D.C. native, checks a lot of boxes, both on and off the field for the Commanders. Bringing a hometown Heisman winner back to the area would potentially revive a fanbase that was habitually fooled by the prior administration.

With Bears GM Ryan Poles still uncommitted on which quarterback direction to take, it leaves the door cracked open for a potential Commanders trade. Remember, gamesmanship.

While the connections are obvious, not speaking about specifics up to this point could raise a few eyebrows.

“Really, Kliff and I haven’t talked too much specifically on him,” Peters said. “We really just have talked about quarterback play in general and what he looks for in quarterback and how we can find that right fit for him if that’s what we’re going to do.”

Whether Peters is purposely being coy or the team is waiting until after they meet with prospects to debate, the quarterback situation is going to continue to be viewed under a microscope. The team has had 12 different starting quarterbacks since the team allowed quarterback Kirk Cousins to leave via free agency back in 2018.

So, how high is your confidence level in Adam Peters making the correct quarterback decision?