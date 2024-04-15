Proposed Commanders Trade Lands 1st Round Pick from Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have nine picks in the 2024 NFL draft, tied for the third most in the league. While all the talk has been on the No. 2 pick, the Commanders have three of the first 40 picks. In a proposed trade from Mauricio Rodriguez of A-to-Z Sports, the Commanders would receive a first-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the No. 36 and No. 67 picks.

Rodriguez writes that the Commanders need an edge rusher and this allows them to take one in the first round.

“The Commanders are loaded with ammo to make moves throughout the NFL Draft and let me tell you this: They need edge rusher help. Moving up to 24th would give them a shot at DE Darius Robinson or another first-round pass rusher. Robinson fits Quinn’s mold with size and position flex.

“Meanwhile, the Cowboys could land a third-rounder while moving down to 36th. With so many holes to fill, this would be an attractive proposition for the team although they’d run the risk of missing out on their favorite offensive lineman. This is, personally, my favorite trade idea of the above three. Plus, who doesn’t love making a deal with a division rival? ”

The Cowboys would go from No. 24 to No. 36, but get the extra third-round pick at No. 67, which could interest them.

Commanders Draft Needs

After trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young last season, the Washington Commanders could use an edge rusher. The Commanders added impressive pieces to their defense this offseason with Bobby Wagner, Dante Fowler Jr., Frankie Luvu, Dorance Armstrong, and others, but finding a young pass rusher to learn from new head coach Dan Quinn could be something that interests Washington.

Rodriguez wants to see this trade happen as it gets them a player who can replace Young and Sweat. The replacement he names is Darius Robinson of Missouri.

“I’d love to see this happen for the Commanders if they’re truly pursuing a specific talent like Robinson. Washington just lost Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season and the new faces joining the team aren’t really the future for Quinn’s defense but rather placeholders.

“Robinson is unlikely going to make 36th overall if we factor in positional value. Our own film specialist James Foster ranks the Missouri product as the 29th best prospect of the draft but many needy teams could jump the gun on him.”

Trade Could Benefit the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet offseason, especially in comparison to the Washington Commanders. The Commanders had many more moves they needed to make after finishing 4-13, compared to the Cowboys’ 12-5 record, but it was still surprising to see Dallas have a slow offseason.

Rodriguez adds that the Cowboys have “many roster holes” and after the underwhelming offseason, could be interested in trading two picks for one.

“The Cowboys might be interested in trading down as they’ve got many roster holes to fill after an underwhelming offseason. Although the Commanders could also use the picks, they might be in business for a game changing talent near the end of the first round.”