Prediction Has Commanders Win NFC East, Draft Justin Herbert Comparison

The Washington Commanders are in a great position to succeed next season, despite a new head coach and expected rookie quarterback. They have over $73 million in cap space, the most in the NFL, according to Over the Cap. That sets them up well to land help around their new quarterback and Dan Quinn. Quinn’s one of the top defensive minds in football and will need to fix a Commanders defense that gave up more than 30 points per game last season, the most in the NFL.

With $73 million in cap space, the Commanders could turn their franchise around. Colin Cowherd of The Herd believes that they’ll win the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys next season due to their cap space. Cowherd also says that he thinks they’ll draft Drake Maye, who reminds him of Justin Herbert.

“Why Commanders? $75 million in cap space, love Dan Quinn, and Kliff Kingsbury as a staff. I think the Eagles and the Cowboys because of age and drama are vulnerable.

“I think the Commanders, we have a surprise team every year in the league, I think they get Drake Maye, I think Drake Maye is like Justin Herbert as a comp. Played in a simple college offense and will be better than people think immediately. Herbert was, CJ Stroud was, I think Drake Maye is that guy this year.”

"I think they get Drake Maye. I think he's like Justin Herbert as a comp… and will be better than people think immediately." The Commanders win the NFC East in @ColinCowherd's early 2024 playoff predictions pic.twitter.com/tLmyTalHkq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 16, 2024

That’s big words from Cowherd, but shows that they have an opportunity to be one of the most improved teams in the NFL next season.

Drake Maye Viewed as a ‘Slam Dunk’ Prospect

Maye has his faults just like every other prospect, but the tools are there. He’s big, throws a great ball, and can use his legs when needed. The 2022 season was the most impressive for Maye. He threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He added 698 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

Joel Klatt of “The Joel Klatt Show” had nothing but praise for the former UNC quarterback.

“That puts the Commanders on the clock and the Commanders are gonna take, I think, Drake Maye,” Klatt said. “Drake Maye to me without Williams in the draft would be a slam dunk number one pick in the draft. This is a guy that is insanely talented.”

Klatt was impressed with what Maye did in the Holiday Bowl against a tough Oregon team.

“I got to call one of his games, it was the Holiday Bowl last year, not this last one between USC and Louisville but last year when it was North Carolina-Oregon. And Maye, even in a loss to the Ducks, was sensational. I mean my jaw was on the floor most of the night in the booth just because of some of the plays and throws that he was making,” Klatt explained.

He added that he’s better than what Josh Allen was at Wyoming.

Commanders Have to Get This Pick Right

If the Washington Commanders don’t hit on the No. 2 pick, they can expect another disappointing season until they get it right. A franchise quarterback is needed if they want to start winning games.

Maye will have to learn the ways of the NFL and the easiest way for him to do that is by the front office making moves this offseason. With all of the cap space available, every dollar should be used to better their roster around whoever they pick at No. 2.