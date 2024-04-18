ESPN Compares Drake Maye to $128 Million Draft Bust

It’s still not clear which quarterback the Washington Commanders will take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but it seems to come down to LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and a dark-horse candidate with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler compared this current class of quarterbacks to current NFL quarterbacks and linked Maye to a massive NFL draft bust from the last decade — current Kansas City Chiefs backup Carson Wentz, who was the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL draft.

“Teams that place high value on physical traits in their quarterback evaluation will love Maye, who is the classic upside play with high boom-or-bust potential,” Fowler wrote. “… Maye helped elevate a subpar supporting cast to produce 359 plays of 10-plus yards since 2022, second to Michael Penix Jr. in the FBS. While some evaluators place him in Tier 1, above Daniels and on par with (Caleb) Williams, others knocked him for lack of refinement.”

The NFL draft is April 25-27 in Detroit.

Commanders Had Up-Close Look at Wentz’s Rise and Fall

As one of the Eagles’ rivals in the NFC East, the Washington Commanders had an up-close look at the rise and fall of Carson Wentz during his five seasons in Philadelphia.

Wentz was the starting quarterback for the Eagles as a rookie in 2016 and for the first 13 games of the 2017 season before a torn ACL forced him to the sideline, where he watched his team and backup quarterback Nick Foles upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl Bowl LII.

Despite missing the last three games of the regular season, Wentz was still named an NFL All-Pro in 2017 and regained his starting position from Foles when he returned in 2018. He played well enough in 2019 that the Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on his contract with a four-year, $128 million contract extension with $107 million guaranteed.

By the end of 2020, the wheels had totally come off Wentz’s career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts late in the season after leading the NFL in interceptions (15), total turnovers (19) and sacks taken (50).

In March 2021, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and 2021 third-round pick. He lasted one season as the Colts starter then was traded to the Redskins, where he lasted one season as the starter before he was released.

Wentz spent 2023 as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Chiefs in April 2024.

What Are Similarities Between Maye and Wentz?

Maye and Wentz are very close as far as measurables. Maye checked in at the combine at 6-fo0t-4 3/8 and 223 pounds while Wentz was 6-foot-5 1/4 and 235 pounds.

Maye and Wentz also spent two seasons each as the starting quarterback in college — Maye had 26 starts to 24 starts for Wentz.

“Challenging evaluation with top-flight measurables and tools but inconsistencies that create a lower floor,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Maye. “Maye’s size and arm talent jump off the tape immediately. He can make every throw, but he will try to make throws that he shouldn’t have attempted.”