Proposed Trades Sends $72 Million Commanders Pro-Bowler to Texans

The Washington Commanders will look to improve their defense from last season under new head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn served as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and is regarded as one of the top defensive minds in football. With Kamren Curl, Kendall Fuller, and James Smith-Williams hitting free agency, the already below-average Commanders defense could take an even bigger hit. A possible trade candidate is Jonathan Allen, too, as he’s the defensive player with the best trade value.

If the Commanders trade Allen, contending teams will be at the door for him. Of the potential teams, the Houston Texans could be a great fit. Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network proposed a trade that would send Allen to the Texans for a 2024 third-round pick.

“The Texans boast the reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year heading into the 2024 campaign and hold nearly $70 million in cap space. Houston can push in this offseason, building around C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. by sending a mid-round pick to Washington in exchange for Allen.

“The 29-year-old Allen admitted in December that he’d contemplated the idea of playing for other NFL teams and said he wasn’t interested in going through another Commanders rebuild. Having already dealt Sweat and Chase Young in 2023, Washington could be open to another move.”

Trading Another Pass Rusher Could Be a Bad Decision for Commanders

With the decision to move Montez Sweat and Chase Young before the trade deadline, moving Allen would create an even bigger issue. The Washington Commanders need pass rushers during the offseason, so moving one that’s highly regarded would make little sense.

Allen had a down year for his standards statistically. He posted 5.5 sacks, the third-fewest of his career. Allen also had just 50 tackles, the fewest outside of his rookie season when he played in five games.

Allen has expressed his frustration with the organization in the past, so that could’ve been a factor in his play. He even admitted to thinking about playing elsewhere on a “Sports Junkies” episode.

“1,000 percent. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. I play this game to win, and I would love to win here, for sure. But I want to win, first and foremost.”

As a player, he helps this team. However, if Allen isn’t willing to help the Commanders continue building as they work through this rebuild, it’s better to send him to a team like the Houston Texans where he has a chance to win.

What Jonathan Allen Could Bring the Texans

If a team traded for Allen, the hope would be for them to get the 2021 Allen when he had 9 sacks and 55 tackles. The Houston Texans could use that production as they look to continue building around an already strong foundation.

As a team, the Texans averaged 2.8 sacks per game, ranking eighth. They allowed 21.1 points per game, ranking 11th. The Texans went from arguably the worst team in football to a team that now has the luxury of trading for a player of Allen’s caliber.

Allen would give them another defensive weapon to pair with Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson.

A third-round pick could help the Washington Commanders build in the draft and with over $80 million in cap space, they could turn their franchise around similar to how the Texans did this season.