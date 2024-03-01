Patriots Predicted to Sign Former Commanders, Browns Quarterback

Similar to the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots will be searching for their franchise quarterback in the draft. The Patriots own the No. 3 pick and will have a chance to draft one of Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye. However, there’s still a need for a backup, and a former Commanders and Cleveland Browns quarterback could be the perfect fit. Jacoby Brissett has made a living as a serviceable backup and will find his way on another team to do the same thing in 2024.

The Patriots could be perfect for him. Brissett could teach their presumed No. 3 pick everything he needs to know about the NFL. If the rookie quarterback struggles, Brissett can come in and take pressure off him. Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network predicted that the 2023 Commanders backup will sign with the Patriots this offseason.

“There are some decent options, from Ryan Tannehill to Tyrod Taylor to Sam Darnold. There’s also Joe Flacco, who, per sources, won over new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during their brief time together with the Cleveland Browns in 2023. But the pick here is Brissett, who checks a ton of boxes for the Patriots.

“He’s willing to accept the role of backup. He worked with Van Pelt in Cleveland. He’s started 48 games, including 15 in two different seasons. He knows New England, as he was drafted by the Patriots in 2016. He is also a dual-threat QB, which would provide crucial continuity if the Patriots settle on an athletic quarterback atop the draft.”

While the Patriots are certainly a potential landing spot for the veteran, a reunion with the Commanders or Browns could also benefit both sides.

Commanders Control What Patriots Can Do in the Draft

The Chicago Bears control the entire draft, but the Washington Commanders will have a big say in what the New England Patriots do with the No. 3 pick.

It’s expected that the first three picks in the draft will be all quarterbacks, leaving the Commanders and Patriots with big decisions. However, the Patriots’ pick will be largely determined by what the Commanders do at No. 2.

According to Chad Graff and Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots want to draft a quarterback and have a veteran help the rookie understand what it takes to be an NFL player. That’s where a player of Brissett’s status can come into play.

“People close to the team said Mac Jones could benefit from leaving the scar tissue that has built up with the Patriots over three offensive coordinators in three years, poor play and several benchings. And the Patriots seem eager to begin a new chapter with a young quarterback who might be better served with an older, veteran backup who’s enthusiastic about helping the young quarterback understand the game and life as a professional.”

Does a Reunion With the Commanders Make Sense?

While the New England Patriots have a reason to want Brissett, the Washington Commanders have just as big of a need.

A reunion with the Commanders makes perfect sense for Brissett and the organization.

He showed last season that when called upon, he can give them decent quarterback play. Brissett was also an adult in a locker room that could use more of that.

When he played for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards as a starter for much of the season.

At the very least, Brissett is a cheap option and someone who can teach Maye, Williams, or Daniels how to be a professional.