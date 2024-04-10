Commanders Scheduled to Visit With Heisman Trophy Winner: Report

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, providing them with the opportunity to make a splash at the quarterback position. With a chance to draft one of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or Caleb Williams, the Commanders have a tough decision on their hand.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Commanders will visit with Daniels from Monday into Tuesday of next week.

“Heisman-Trophy-winning QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to visit next week, Monday into Tuesday, with the Washington Commanders, per his agent @agentbutler1.”

Why the Commanders Should Draft Daniels

The Washington Commanders drafting Daniels could be a benefit due to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury working with similar quarterbacks.

Daniels is a dual-threat option, similar to other quarterbacks Kingsbury has worked with. In his coaching career, Kingsbury has coached Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Williams, Johnny Manziel, Patrick Mahomes, and others.

Former Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera believes Kingsbury’s style of offense fits Daniels. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, on “NFL Live,” asked Rivera about who they should pick.

“The big thing, more so than anything else, is the style of offense they’re gonna run though,” Rivera said. “They’ve got Kliff Kingsbury, again, a guy who likes the mobile quarterback that can move in the pocket, that can make the plays when they’re downfield and throw the football.”

Rivera then went on and named Daniels.

“Well, Jayden Daniels, because everybody expects Caleb [Williams] to go first,” Rivera said. “To me, if this is the style of offense you’re gonna have, you’ve gotta have that type of quarterback that can move around in the pocket, hold onto the football, find guys downfield, and just send it downfield to make guys make plays.”

What Daniels Would Bring to the Commanders

Daniels would bring the Washington Commanders someone who can make plays in the air and on the ground.

Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner in 2023, threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions for LSU. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

J.P. Finlay says the Commanders are leaning towards Daniels because Josh Harris wants to model his organization like the Baltimore Ravens, who have Lamar Jackson.

“I want to be crystal clear that I don’t know, and nobody does,” Finlay told NBC Sports Boston. “But it seems they’re leaning Jayden Daniels. If you think about the type of player you can get there, the immediate high ceiling he seems to offer. Repeatedly, Quinn and Peters have talked about how important mobility is in the modern game.

“Then if you factor in Josh Harris as the new owner has said he wants to model his organization like the Ravens – nobody’s Lamar Jackson, but certainly Jayden Daniels can run. I think that’s the lean.”

Jackson, a two-time MVP winner, is a tough comparison given his success. In his final college season, Jackson ran for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns. In the air, he threw for 3,660 yards and 27 touchdowns.

While Jackson ran for more yards, the comparison makes sense given their playstyles. If the Commanders are looking for someone who can use their legs, Daniels could provide them with that.