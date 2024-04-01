Former Cleveland Browns QB Signs With Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have signed former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jeff Driskel, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Driskel has spent time with the other teams, but most recently played for the Browns in 2023, appearing in one game.

In 23 career starts, he’s thrown for 2,394 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Driskel was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but didn’t play for the team. He appeared in nine games during the 2018 season for the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

With the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, the expectation is for the Commanders to draft their franchise quarterback. They already signed Marcus Mariota to presumably be the team’s backup, so Driskel should back him up.

Commanders Offseason Quarterback Moves

Driskel has shown the ability to use his legs, another factor that could’ve played a part in the Washington Commanders signing him. In his one game with the Cleveland Browns, he had seven carries for 33 yards. Driskel also had 151 yards in three games for the Detroit Lions in 2019.

Similar to Driskel, Mariota was a dual-threat quarterback and played the same way Daniels did in the early stages of his career. The addition of Mariota made some believe they’ll draft Jayden Daniels out of LSU, including the “BMitch & Finlay” podcast.

“They went with Marcus Mariota, and it’s hard to think that signing Mariota doesn’t lead you to believe Daniels is the favorite at No. 2,” Finlay said.

“I don’t know; he can run, but Jayden Daniels last year was as good in the pocket as anybody else,” BMitch replied. And, whenever you hear someone talking about Drake Maye, they’re talking about his athleticism, and Mariota we know is an athletic guy. It could go either way, and I think all quarterbacks in the NFL today have to be mobile. They’re all not the same, they’re all not fast, but they have to be mobile. If you’re not mobile, you’re ineffective today.”

No. 2 Pick Outlook for the Commanders

With the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have a tough decision to make. Mock drafts have them either drafting Daniels or Drake Maye as Caleb Williams is expected to be the No. 1 pick.

In the latest NFL mock draft on March 25 by Ben Standig of The Athletic, he has the Commanders drafting Daniels.

“Trading Sam Howell and not taking a quarterback prospect would be curious, even with Marcus Mariota around. If scouting sources mention a tier peer with Williams, it’s the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

“Daniels’ pressure-to-sack ratio is jarring, as are the hits the slender quarterback absorbs when on the move.”

As Standig writes, landing Mariota and trading Sam Howell to not draft a quarterback wouldn’t make sense. Even with the addition of the former Cleveland Browns quarterback in Driskel, the expectation is still drafting a quarterback.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just four interceptions during the 2023 season. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning the Heisman Trophy for his impressive season.