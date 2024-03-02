Commanders a Fit for ‘Premier Edge-Rushing Talent’ to Replace Montez Sweat, Chase Young

Dan Quinn can bolster the pass rush for the Washington Commanders by replacing Montez Sweat and Chase Young with Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s a “premier edge-rushing talent” in 2024 NFL free agency, who’s also an ideal fit for Quinn’s schemes.

As NFL.com’s Nick Shook noted, “Fresh off a 17.5-sack campaign, the time is now for Allen to get paid handsomely, and the Commanders have the cap space and a big need at edge rusher.”

What makes player and team the perfect match is how “Allen seems like just the guy for new coach Dan Quinn to utilize as a pass-rushing demon.”

That’s a reasonable expectation since Quinn turned roving edge-rusher Micah Parsons into an All-Pro for the Dallas Cowboys. It’s why Shook isn’t the only one who believes Allen belongs in Washington.

There’s also Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who sees Allen as the “building block for the pass rush.” The Commanders need one of those after dealing defensive ends Sweat and Young at the trade deadline last season.

Add Allen alongside defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, “and the Commanders would suddenly have one of the best defensive lines in the league. That’s something Dan Quinn can work with.”

Josh Allen’s a Good Scheme Fit for Commanders

As an outside linebacker who can also play defensive end and rush the passer from both sides of the line, Allen is a good scheme fit for the Commanders. Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will install the same system they ran in Dallas.

Their formula for success was a marauding pass rush in front of man coverage. Versatile defensive linemen were the key figures in the playbook, so Quinn will value what Allen brings to the field.

The 26-year-old was in on 17.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits last season. Allen also added 46 pressures and 14 hurries from 58 blitz attempts, per Pro Football Reference.

A cursory look at three of Allen’s sacks in 2023 sums up his versatility. No. 41 beat right tackle to get to Anthony Richardson against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 for a takedown highlighted by Kentucky Football.

Allen was on the other side when he rushed around left tackle to force a fumble by Atlanta Falcons’ QB Desmond Ridder in Week 4.

Generating pressure from both ends of the formation is the hallmark of a game-changing pass-rusher in Quinn’s defense. Allen can do it either as a standup rusher or with his hand in the dirt.

The player selected seventh overall in the 2019 NFL draft can also take an inside route to the quarterback. It’s what Allen did when he ran this stunt inside to sack C.J. Stroud against the Houston Texans in Week 12.

Rushing from the interior is something Parsons and other edge-rushers did often for Quinn and the Cowboys. Allen could assume the same role, but he’ll need help.

Commanders Need Multiple Replacements for Montez Sweat, Chase Young

Having a league-leading $96,088,007 worth of space under the salary cap means the Commanders can add multiple replacements for Sweat and Young. Trading the pair added draft capital, but Washington’s defense couldn’t put heat on the pocket without them.

That wasn’t a problem for Sweat, who logged six sacks after joining the Chicago Bears. He’s also mastered the art of creating pressures, per PFF CHI Bears.

Young wasn’t as productive, but he still helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Making a splash signing like Allen and also a bargain move for Cowboys’ D-end Dorance Armstrong Jr., who Quinn knows well, would more than adequately replace Young and Sweat.