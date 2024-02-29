Former Commanders Quarterback Predicted to Land With Falcons

Among the many things that the Washington Commanders could go back and change, not keeping Kirk Cousins around would be up there with many of the other bad decisions old ownership made. Josh Harris will look to fix that and find a quarterback this offseason or in the draft that has done what Cousins has done throughout his career. As Cousins looks for his next home, the Atlanta Falcons are a team to watch out for.

The Commanders aren’t the only team looking for a quarterback this offseason. With the Falcons owning the No. 8 pick in the draft, chances are they won’t have an opportunity to draft Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. However, that might not be a bad thing. Seth Walder of ESPN predicted all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks for the 2024 season and the former Commanders quarterback was predicted to start for the Falcons.

“Atlanta makes sense for Cousins, assuming he’s fully recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 8. He’d be going from one former Sean McVay assistant (Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell) to another (Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson). And the Falcons are closer to contending than most think.

“The roster is fairly strong and was held back by the play of quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. With a new coaching staff and a proven veteran quarterback in Cousins, the Falcons wouldn’t only be NFC South favorites — they could win a playoff game or two.”

Bringing in a veteran quarterback could be exactly what the Falcons need as they look to take the next step in a weak NFC South.

What Kirk Cousins Would Bring The Falcons

There are many similarities between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons.

Both teams hired a new head coach, have talent on both sides of the football, and could be a quarterback away from taking a big step in the right direction.

Raheem Morris, the Falcons’ new head coach, would be in a better position to succeed during his first season with a quarterback of Cousins caliber. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are just some of the many names on the Falcons offense that will succeed with a better quarterback.

Desmond Ridder hasn’t shown the ability to be a franchise quarterback. He threw for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His 40.1 QBR ranked 26th last season.

Cousins would bring the Falcons a needed veteran in a young room and someone who can teach them how to win.

Commanders Are Looking for Their Cousins This Offseason

The decision to move on from Kirk Cousins, in hindsight, was the wrong one.

Now, the Washington Commanders will be challenged with finding their franchise quarterback this offseason. With the No. 2 pick in the draft and an opportunity to draft Daniels, Maye, or Williams, the Commanders should be able to do so.

A rookie quarterback who can come in and grow with new head coach Dan Quinn and the young talent will be important as they look to improve upon one of the worst seasons in franchise history last year.