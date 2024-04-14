Proposed Trade Lands Commanders 3,900-Yard QB With Kingsbury Ties for No. 2 Pick

A proposed trade would send the No. 2 pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray. The proposed trade from James Dator of SB Nation also sends the Commanders the No. 27 pick from the Cardinals.

Murray, who played for Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, would give Washington a proven NFL quarterback. Dator writes that the deal makes sense for both sides.

“When you step back and look at both the order, as well as the circumstances of each team there’s a glaringly obvious deal waiting to be done: Kyler Murray to the Washington Commanders. It makes so much sense for both teams that it’s remarkable nobody has really mentioned it up to this point — and that means it’s something we could definitely see happen.”

Why the Cardinals Would Make This Trade

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension through 2028. The Arizona Cardinals getting off that contract could be something that interests them. For the Washington Commanders, that contract could be the reason they decide to not trade the No. 2 pick.

The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record and hold the No. 4 pick in the draft. Having the No. 4 pick could put them in a position to draft a player to pair with Murray, but this proposed trade would give them a guaranteed option to draft one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

Dator writes that this gives them an opportunity to rebuild. They’d be able to draft a quarterback and Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

“Murray is making high-tier franchise QB money in an environment that isn’t right for him on both sides. There is absolutely every opportunity for him to return to being a Top 10 QB in the NFL with a change of scenery, and that gives him the opportunity.

“Meanwhile for Arizona, the plan here would be simple: Rebuild. Truly rebuild. Take Drake Maye with the No. 2 overall pick, draft Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 — and use the tremendous cap money saved in 2025 and beyond to add to the defense.”

How Murray Would Help the Commanders

The Washington Commanders made moves this offseason that align with a team trying to compete. Washington signed Austin Ekeler, Bobby Wagner, and other veteran players.

Surrounding the No. 2 pick with talent should make their transition to the NFL better, but in this scenario, Murray would have some talent around him to compete in a tough NFC East.

Dator writes that signing Kingsbury was a risk and that there’s no guarantee any rookie will succeed in his system. Murray, however, already has, which would give the Commanders a quarterback who threw for 3,971 yards in a season under Kingsbury.

“This team took a significant risk hiring Kingsbury. There’s no guarantee any rookie QB from the 2024 class could thrive in his system — but Murray has proved the concept already. This team doesn’t need to whiff on another high pick.

“Ownership is desperate to turn the page quickly. They want to assert a new era in Washington and create buzz. Landing a sure-fire quarterback in Murray, who has already shown an ability to thrive in Kingsbury’s offense is the catalyst for a quick turnaround.”