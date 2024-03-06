Commanders Star Predicted to Sign Contract With Las Vegas Raiders

The Washington Commanders have multiple defensive players who will hit the free agency market. Kendall Fuller, Kamren Curl, and others will likely be on new teams in the 2024-25 season or must sign a new contract with the Commanders. Fuller is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks on the market, ranking as the No. 1 cornerback on the market, according to PFF. With plenty of suitors, the Las Vegas Raiders are deemed a potential landing spot by Brad Spielberger of PFF.

Spielberger writes that Fuller benefits from the franchise tags placed on Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed, now becoming the top cornerback available this offseason.

“Fuller is the primary beneficiary of the franchise tags placed on Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed, as he becomes the top cornerback available in free agency. He is looking for his third contract after logging three straight seasons with at least 1,000 snaps played and a 75.0 coverage grade.

“The Cardinals and Raiders both need a bona fide veteran presence in their secondaries, and Fuller’s versatility as a former nickel and safety adds value there.”

The Commanders star played with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he has familiarity with the AFC West.

Kendall Fuller’s Predicted to Land $54 Million Deal

Due to being one of the top free agents on the market, Fuller enters the offseason with a chance to get paid. With the Washington Commanders in 2023, Fuller made just $8.5 million. For his production, that was a great deal for the Commanders.

As the Las Vegas Raiders and other teams look to sign him, Spotrac predicts that Fuller will land a four-year, $54.5 million deal. That deal would give him similar value to Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Cameron Sutton.

The Raiders have $42 million in cap space and using some of that on Fuller could be a wise decision. Marcus Peters wasn’t good enough in 2023, Nate Hobbs dealt with injuries, and Jakorian Bennett struggled in his rookie season. Bringing in a player of Fuller’s caliber is a clear need.

Levi Damien of Raiders Wire listed Fuller as the top free-agent safety for the Raiders to pursue.

“The veteran cornerback has averaged nearly 12 pass breakups and three interceptions in each of his full seasons since 2017. And added an interception and a couple pass breakups in the playoffs on the way to a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs in 2019. That’s pretty consistent production. The kind most teams, the Raiders included, could certainly use.”

Commanders Could Still Use Fuller

With the Washington Commanders having over $90 million in cap space this offseason, spending some of that on Fuller wouldn’t be a bad decision. New head coach Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and will need talent on that side of the football to be as valuable as he can be as a coach.

The Commanders allowed 262.2 passing yards per game, the worst in the NFL last season. The Las Vegas Raiders were much better than that, allowing 212.4 yards per game, ranking 11th.

Despite the struggles from the Commanders’ defense, Fuller still played well enough to be regarded as the top cornerback on the market. That’s certainly intriguing to the Raiders and other teams around the league.