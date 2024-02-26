Proposed Commanders Pitch Would Land Raiders Next Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the many teams that could have an interest in landing a quarterback this offseason. With the No. 13 pick in the draft, adding one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels seems unlikely. The Washington Commanders have the No. 2 pick and similar to the Raiders, need to find their quarterback. However, current Commanders quarterback, Sam Howell, could be a decent fit for the Raiders. Las Vegas could use a quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was benched.

Howell had an up-and-down season in 2023, throwing 21 interceptions. If it weren’t for the turnover issues, Howell would’ve put together an impressive season as he threw for 3,946 yards. While he showed bright spots, the logical thing for the Commanders to do is to move on from Howell and draft a quarterback. If they do that, the Raiders should look to get involved for Howell, who has value on the market, writes Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

“What about Howell? Multiple NFL sources believe several teams would be interested in trading for the 23-year-old who threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in 17 starts last season (albeit with an NFL-worst 21 interceptions). They could potentially get a third-round pick for him — maybe more — if they decide they’re willing to deal him sometime around the draft.”

This proposed deal would send the Commanders a third and fifth-round pick in return for Howell.

A third and fifth is fair value for a young quarterback with potential. The Raiders would also have someone who can get Davante Adams the ball and is on a cheaper contract. Howell will make less than $1 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.

This allows the Raiders to also sign other free agents.

Could the Commanders Make a Bigger Trade With the Raiders?

The Washington Commanders should be looking at trade packages this offseason around Howell and Jonathan Allen. Allen has voiced his frustration with the organization and given his ability on the defensive end, could return the Commanders a decent return.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would send Howell to the Las Vegas Raiders with Allen for Adams. The Commanders would also send the No. 40 pick in the draft.

“Howell threw 21 interceptions this season, but he was also playing in a pass-happy offense and playing behind an offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 65 times. There’s enough promise there for the Raiders to take a shot at letting him compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job in 2024.

“The real prize in this trade would be bringing in Jonathan Allen, though. The Raiders have the potential to boast a dominant pass rush next season. Maxx Crosby is coming off an All-Pro season. Malcolm Koonce had six sacks after Antonio Pierce took over as head coach and Tyree Wilson should make strides in his second season.”

While this is a deal the Commanders would make, landing Howell and moving Adams doesn’t make much sense from the Raiders’ perspective. If they’re going to trade Adams, they should look to move up from No. 13 in the draft.

Interesting Raiders Offseason Awaits

As the Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason, them and the Washington Commanders have many tough decisions to make.

Both teams need a quarterback and with the Commanders expected to draft one at No. 2, Washington could directly help the Raiders by trading Howell to them.

For a third and fifth-round pick, the Raiders should be all in on a deal similar to this.