Maye vs Daniels Which Direction Should Washington Go?

The debate over which quarterback Washington should select with the second overall pick is starting to heat up the closer we approach the new league year. Chicago trading quarterback Justin Fields would all but eliminate the possibility that Washington can convince the Bears to trade the first overall pick to the Commanders in order to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Fields scrubbing his social media account from anything Chicago and the Bears listening to offers feels like a divorce is inevitable.

While there remains a chance things could change, evaluating the prospects behind Williams may be the most prudent option. That shift poses another difficult question. Which quarterback prospect should the Commanders select with the second overall pick?

The quick search on social media suggests UNC quarterback Drake Maye is the favorite choice to be selected. That does not mean everyone believes that direction is the correct one for Washington.

It’s no secret that prospects can leapfrog one another during the process of evaluation and the NFL scouting combine is a great way for that to happen. Pro days can also sway decisions making these extensive job interviews extremely important.

Getting to know both quarterbacks is a great way to decide for yourself.

Evaluating Drake Maye

The betting favorite to become the newest Comamanders quarterback is Drake Maye. At -160, the six-foot-four, 230-pound quarterback is currently ahead of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+175). USC quarterback Caleb Williams is third on the list at +1000 further strengthening the assumption he ends up in Chicago.

In 2022, Maye threw for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions under offensive coordinator Phil Longo. That offense has drawn comparisons to the late Mike Leach and his Air Raid system.

The Tar Heels would be forced to make a move as Longo would depart for the University of Wisconsin to take the same position. Maye had a new voice in the room with Chip Lindsey now coaching the offense.

Although his 2022 season was better than his 2023 campaign, Maye still tossed 24 touchdowns and threw only 9 interceptions. He also rushed for 582 yards and nine scores proving he is mobile enough to be considered a threat.

If paired with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury Maye would return to a similar offense he ran under Longo during his breakout 2022 season. Thoughts of reuniting Caleb Williams with his college OC drowned out the fact Maye’s best season came in this system.

In fact, Longo was hired by Mac Brown at the University of North Carolina in order to run the updated Air Raid system used by USC head coach Lincoln Riley. A system new Commanders coach Kingsbury is expected to use in some fashion in D.C.

The Case for Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels seemingly came out of nowhere and took the NCAA by storm. The dynamic season Daniels had threatened a few records set by former tiger and current Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

After three seasons at Arizona State, Daniels flashed glimpses of what could be in his 2022 campaign at LSU. Those expectations came to fruition and his 2023 season is now being compared to the greatest single seasons in NCAA history.

Whether at the underwear olympics or at his Pro Day on March 27, the electric athlete is projected to put up some eye-popping numbers.

The six-foot-four, 211-pound quarterback threw for 3,811 yards with 40 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions. He also added 1,250 yards on the ground with an additional 10 rushing touchdowns.

Under Daniels, the LSU offense topped 400 yards six times including an SEC record 606 yards against rival Florida. He became the first player in FBS history to top 350 pass yards (372) and 200 rush yards (234) in a single game.

So who will Washington Select?

After years of neglecting the position, the Washington fan base should be ecstatic with whichever signal-caller the teams decides to draft. Daniels gives you the ability to run while also having the ability to become a dangerous pocket passer.

Maye is more prototypical with experience in the offensive system and although not as elusive, he has the ability to run the ball.

The final decision will come down to preference. At this point, its anyones guess.