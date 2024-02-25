Minnesota Vikings Predicted to Sign Former Commanders No. 2 Pick

The Washington Commanders traded former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the NFL trade deadline last season. Young, dealing with injuries for most of his young career, saw his production drop after tearing his ACL in 20221. In the 2020 season, Young’s rookie year, he had 7.5 sacks. Young has only had 9 sacks from the 2021 season. Still, teams will be interested in landing Young in the hope that he can turn it around. Of the potential landing spots, the Minnesota Vikings could use his services.

Young’s predicted to land a one-year deal worth $13 million, according to Spotrac. Given what he has shown to do when healthy, $13 million per deal is a favorable deal if the Vikings or any other team could get that production. Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network predicts that the Vikings will sign the former Commanders’ star.

“Chase Young was dominant during the first half of the 2023 season, showing why the Washington Commanders made him the second overall pick of the 2020 draft. But he slowed down after being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, and his market value remains unclear.

“In the spirit of their “competitive rebuild,” the Vikings have been willing to take chances on younger players, doing so with pass rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. last season. Minnesota may not want to sign Young to a long-term deal. But a one-year pact for a defensive end who’s not yet 25 years old might make sense.”

Vikings Have an Interest Offseason Coming Up

The Minnesota Vikings have tough decisions to make this offseason with Kirk Cousins hitting free agency. Bringing in a player of Young’s caliber only makes sense if they’re all in, so that will likely change how they view other free agents.

Depending on what they do with Cousins, Justin Jefferson could also be expandable. There’s talent on the Vikings roster, however, so re-signing Cousins and adding Young with others could put them in a position to contend.

If they don’t, Young will have other suitors as he proved enough with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers that shows teams should take a chance on him.

Commanders Need Pass Rushers

With the Washington Commanders trading Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline last year, a need for a high-level pass rusher is at an all-time high.

The Commanders averaged just 2.3 sacks per game in 2023, ranking 26th in the NFL. Their last three games of the season saw them average just 0.3 per game.

For a defense that allowed the most passing yards and points per game, defensive help is a must. Bringing in pass rushers will allow them to get to the quarterback faster and slow down opposing teams’ passing games

With over $80 million in cap space this offseason, the Commanders will have multiple options to find one.

Young will be one of the top pass rushers on the market but a reunion doesn’t make much sense for either side. He has a chance to join a contender like the Minnesota Vikings and should capitalize on that.