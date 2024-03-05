Russell Wilson A Fit With the Commanders?

It’s no secret that the Commanders are searching for a new signal-caller and the news of Denver planning to release quarterback Russell Wilson adds to the pool of options for D.C. The 9-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback will now be searching for a new home. Barring a last-minute unexpected trade, Wilson will hit the market after the new league year begins on March 13.

Signing Wilson would give the Commanders a big-name veteran with loads of playoff experience. His primary concern is finding a destination where he could be a starting quarterback.

After a rough tenure in Denver in which he saw career lows in passing yards and touchdown passes in a season, rebuilding his reputation before looking for his next big contract could be a strategic move for him and his camp.

Wilson could potentially mentor a rookie quarterback for one season which could be beneficial to all parties. The inclination to draft a new quarterback and hand him the reins is a decision that could hurt a young player.

So why would Washington be interested in a quarterback looking for his third team in four years? Two offseasons ago, the Washington Commanders once tried to trade the farm for Wilson, then a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson and the Seahawks would agree Denver would be his best option and the Commanders would eventually trade a much smaller compensation package to Indianapolis for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Two seasons later, both teams have moved in different directions.

Wilson’s demise may be a bit premature. He threw for 26 touchdowns with only 8 interceptions. He also completed 66.4% of his passes, third best of his playing career.

Finding Ties to the Commanders

As the defensive coordinator, new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn won a Super Bowl in Seattle. Leading the charge at quarterback was Russell Wilson.

Last year, Denver was searching for a new head coach to pair with Wilson who just completed his first year with the Broncos. The Denver Gazette asked Wilson about then-Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn potentially becoming the new head coach in Denver.

“Dan Quinn, I know him personally, too. He’s an amazing coach as well, an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader.”

Wilson also has ties to the area. He grew up in Richmond, Virginia which is just under a two-hour drive to the Commanders stadium. Before he transferred to the University of Wisconsin for what would be his last season in college football, Wilson played at NC State for three years.

How Much Would Russell Wilson Cost?

The Broncos will pay Wilson his fully guaranteed salary of $39 million for the 2024 season. Denver will also account for a league-record $85 million in cap space.

With almost $100 million to spend, Washington has the most cap space in the NFL. While the Commanders have plenty of available funds, this potential move likely wouldn’t cost the team much.

NFL rules have protected quarterbacks to the point where many are playing closer to the age of 40. The 35-year-old Wilson could also be a permanent option for Washington.

That road opens the door for Washington to potentially auction the second overall pick to the highest bidder, bringing in more capital for a faster rebuild.

The Commanders have a bounty of decisions to make regarding the future of this team and Russell Wilson only adds to their possibilities. A future pairing in any capacity could bring winning ways back to Washington.