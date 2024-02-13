Insider Makes Prediction On Commanders Sam Howell, No. 2 Pick

The Washington Commanders are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Whether Caleb Williams is available or not, the Commanders should find their future quarterback in this draft. If they do take a quarterback, what the front office decides to do with Sam Howell will be interesting to watch. Howell played well for parts of last season and could be a backup.

What they decide to do with him could net them a return in a trade or he can serve as a young backup. Given he’s just 23 years old, he likely won’t want to be a backup at this stage of his career. Zach Selby, the Commanders team writer, explained how they will approach the No. 2 pick.

“It’s the biggest question the Commanders need to answer this offseason. Howell showed some promise as the starter in his second season, but with the team in position to possibly get a franchise player with second pick in the draft, resetting at quarterback is an option it must consider. Caleb Williams is considered the best prospect, although he’s expected to be taken by the Chicago Bears, assuming they don’t trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. However, this is also considered a deep class with players like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix all projected to be first-round picks. If Peters and Quinn do decide to take a quarterback, they’ll spend the next few months weighing the advantages that each signal-caller presents.”

Howell, as Selby writes, could be on the move. Considering they have an opportunity to draft their future quarterback, there just isn’t much of a reason to hold onto him.

Commanders Options At No. 2

The Washington Commanders’ options at No. 2 will come down to what the Chicago Bears decide to do. Unlike the Bears, however, they don’t have a Justin Fields in the building. Fields hasn’t necessarily been better than Howell in his early career, but the tools are there for Fields.

With his ability to run and signs of being a decent passer, Fields could be someone that the Bears build around. Howell isn’t that type of quarterback, at least from what he’s shown.

Their top options are Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

Williams is expected to be a generational player, while Maye and Daniels can be stars in their own right. If they all end up being the players that they’re expected to be, this could be one of the best drafts in NFL history.

Sam Howell Could Provide Value to Another Team

Despite the Washington Commanders likely moving on from Howell, he can still bring value to another team in this league.

He threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. His 21 interceptions were the biggest concern as he would’ve had an excellent season had he not turned the ball over that much.

It’s an unfortunate situation for the former UNC quarterback. However, this could be what he needs to get his career back on track. Many teams will be looking for quarterbacks this offseason and Howell could be who they’re looking for.