Seahawks Predicted to Land Former 7.5 Sack Commanders Edge Rusher

Former Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is a hot name on the free agent market. After being traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Trade Deadline, Young now has an opportunity to hit the open market for the first time in his career. Another team in the NFC West could be in play for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year, writes Kyle Andrews of Pro Football Network. According to Andrews, the Seattle Seahawks are a landing spot for Young.

Andrews writes that Mike Macdonald can revive Young’s career, possibly putting him back to the same status he was in with the Commanders in his rookie season.

“It might not be over for Young in the NFC West. He could make the opposite move of former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and leave the 49ers for Seattle. Seattle has two unrestricted free agent defensive linemen — Leonard Williams and Mario Edwards — and has an exclusive rights free agent in Joshua Onujiogu.

“Williams had 41 tackles (24 solo) with four sacks in 2023, while Edwards had 21 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks. The Seahawks have $41,610,9909 in cap space. While a different fit, Young could add potency to a pass rush, a skill set that can prove invaluable.”

If Macdonald can get Young to produce the way he did with the Commanders before tearing his ACL, an already impressive Seahawks defense would get even better.

Young Should Be Sought After on the Market

With the Seattle Seahawks and other teams interested in Young, he should find a spot he can succeed in. The Seahawks, who historically have had one of the best defenses in football, could be a great spot for him.

The Seahawks, similar to the Washington Commanders, might be a few years away from truly competing for a Super Bowl. Seattle has shown promise at times and has enough to be a playoff team, but it’s not a guarantee.

Macdonald put together a great defense for the Baltimore Ravens, helping Jadeveon Clowney. While Clowney and Young are different players, their career trajectory isn’t much different.

Young could flip his career with the Seahawks in a similar way that Clowney did with the Ravens.

If Young wants to win, this might not be the best spot for him. However, after disappointing with the 49ers and failing to stay healthy with the Commanders, taking a one-year prove-it deal with a high-level defense could raise his stock to what it once was.

According to Spotrac, Young is predicted to sign a 1-year, $13 million contract.

Commanders and Seahawks Could Be in the Market for Similar Players

The Washington Commanders will be on the search for pass rushers this offseason. After trading Young and Montez Sweat last season, there’s a need for defensive players who can put pressure on the quarterback.

With the Seattle Seahawks needing the same thing, they could be biding on the same players.

Luckily for the Commanders, they have over $90 million in cap space. With over $40 million in cap space, the Seahawks should find who they need, too.