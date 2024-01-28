Washington Commanders Send Pro-Bowler to Packers in Proposed Deal

The Washington Commanders have questions to answer this offseason when it comes to who they’re going to trade. Of the players on the team, Jonathan Allen, a multi-time Pro-Bowler, arguably has the highest trade value on the team.

The Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and everything points to them drafting a quarterback. Whether that be Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, one of them is expected to be in Washington next season. As they rebuild, Allen could be on the way out, and contending teams could be interested in him. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that sent Allen to the Green Bay Packers for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

“The Washington Commanders are a good bet to be active in the trade market during the 2024 offseason. The team is coming off a disappointing 4-13 campaign—its worst since 2019—and now have a new general manager in place in Adam Peters. While Peters’ first task will be finding the organization’s next head coach, he’ll soon get to work on crafting a roster that can contend.”

Washington Can Rebuild in the Draft

Kay makes a point that the Commanders have nine picks in the 2024 draft. With talent to help rebuild the team, they could go that route.

Moving Allen could net them at least a second-round pick. However, he’s now made three straight Pro Bowls and is regarded as one of the best at his position. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a first-round pick sent back for him. Kay added the following on the Washington Commanders mock trade:

“While Washington has nine picks in the 2024 draft—four in the top 67—it could use more to overhaul a pockmarked lineup. Dealing veterans to free up salary-cap space and add more draft capital to the coffers should be a priority for Peters. Due to this shift in focus, Jonathan Allen, the team’s standout defensive tackle, could be on the way out after seven seasons with the club.”

Green Bay Packers Are Ahead of Schedule

The Green Bay Packers showed this season that they’re ahead of schedule. This was supposed to be a season where they see if quarterback Jordan Love could be the future of the team. Instead, he proved that they need to add more talent around him because he can win a Super Bowl. He was a few plays away from taking down the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay recently fired defensive coordinator, Joe Barry. With a new coach coming in, adding Jonathan Allen would make his job that much easier. Kay added the Packers’ reasoning for making this move.

The Green Bay Packers will want to throw their hat into the ring for Allen’s services. While they’ve quickly started flourishing in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, the Packers could use more help on the defensive front. Even on the heels of a strong regular season finish and Wild Card round victory, the Packers still have a real need in the defensive trenches after allowing a lowly 126.3 rushing yards per game and tallying a middling 45 sacks in 2023.