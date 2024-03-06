Pittsburgh Steelers Aren’t Pursuing Former Commanders Quarterback

Similar to the Washington Commanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be searching for their future quarterback this offseason. Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hasn’t lived up to the expectations with the Steelers. He threw 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in his rookie season and 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in his second season. Pickett played in 13 games as a rookie and 12 games during his second season. Despite the possibility of a need for a quarterback, they aren’t currently pursuing former Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“Additionally, Pittsburgh is not among the teams actively working to trade for Fields, league sources told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Pittsburgh is also not pursuing Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency, according to league sources.”

Cousins, one of the top free-agent quarterbacks, is expected to be a priority for teams in need of a quarterback. However, that doesn’t look to be the case for the Steelers as of now.

Cousins Could Make the Steelers a Contender

For much of the past two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done nothing but win. No matter who their quarterback has been, the Steelers have found ways to win games. While they’ve still managed to win since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers haven’t been the same team since he has.

The complete opposite can be said about the Washington Commanders and that’s why it’s important for them to find their franchise quarterback this offseason.

When Roethlisberger was on the Steelers, they were feared around the league. They had a top quarterback and always had a loaded defense around him. As currently constructed, they have a great defense with a below-average quarterback.

Adding a player of Cousins status could be what they need to return to Super Bowl contenders. Cousins, who’s coming off an Achilles injury, has posted impressive numbers in recent seasons.

The former Commanders quarterback has thrown for over 4,000 yards in seven of the past eight seasons that he was healthy. He had 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions for the Minnesota Vikings in 8 games before his injury.

If the Commanders could go back and change many of the mistakes they made in recent memory, keeping Cousins around would be at the top of the list. The Steelers could be making the same issue that the Commanders did and putting too much faith into Pickett.

A Reunion With the Commanders is Possible

The Washington Commanders have over $90 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. If the front office wanted to speed this rebuild up and give new head coach Dan Quinn a chance to compete right away, they could spend money on Cousins and others to build a competitive team.

On the “Pat McAfee Show,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said that the Commanders could be in play for Cousins.

“Maybe Washington jumps in, but the two primary suitors, I would expect to be in Minnesota and Atlanta,” Schefter said to McAfee.

"I've said all along that I'd be very surprised if the Bears didn't go Caleb Williams at one.. I don't think the market for Justin Fields is as robust as the Bears and he had thought" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iXU9ZGK05N — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2024

While that idea isn’t the craziest one, the Commanders’ primary job needs to be finding their franchise quarterback. The 35-year-old Cousins isn’t that due to his age, which could be a factor in the Pittsburgh Steelers holding off on him.