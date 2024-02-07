Trade Pitch Sends Commanders Pro-Bowler to Texans for Draft Capital

The Washington Commanders‘ top trade asset is defensive tackle, Jonathan Allen. Allen’s a two-time Pro Bowler and is regarded as one of the top defensive players in football. Throughout the regular season, he showed frustration with the Commanders, and a breakup seems probable between the two.

Blacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed a trade that would send Allen to the Houston Texans for a 2024 second-round pick (No. 59 overall) and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall). Allen would join a contending team and the Commanders land more draft capital as they head into their rebuild.

“Houston did well against the run in 2023—ranking No. 6 after giving up just 96.6 yards per game—but it had issues consistently getting after the quarterback and applying pressure from the interior of the defensive line. The Texans ranked in the bottom 10 for pass defense and collected a middling 46 sacks on the campaign.

“Bringing in a stalwart defensive tackle like Jonathan Allen would instantly bolster their ability to disrupt in the backfield. While the 29-year-old is coming off a down year—his 5.5 sacks were his fewest since 2020—along with plenty of his Washington Commanders teammates, he’s still a reliable defender who can both rush the passer and stop the run at a high level.” The deal for the Texans makes sense, but for Washington, they have to be smart when possibly moving on from Allen. With Dan Quinn taking over, the culture could change for the Commanders. At times, that’s all a player needs.