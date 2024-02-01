Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends the No. 1 Pick to Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are expected to draft a quarterback. While they’ll likely miss out on drafting USC star Caleb Williams, the Commanders could move up in the draft if they believe he makes a difference. As Justin Fields could be the future of the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, they could trade it.

However, it’s uncertain at this time if the Bears are going to move on from Fields and draft Williams. If that isn’t the case, Washington could look to trade for that pick. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report did a predicted return on the pick, which would send Chicago the 2024 No. 2 pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.

“The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick, but they might consider trading up to prevent another team from leapfrogging them to take whichever quarterback they want.

“No team has ever traded up from No. 2 before, but it would be gravy for the Bears if they’re good sticking with Fields and want to be certain they can land an elite non-quarterback like Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.” Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the top receivers in the country, so pairing him with Fields if they did trade the pick makes sense. If Chicago fell to the 2nd pick, they’d be able to draft him.