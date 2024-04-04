Proposed Commanders Trade Lands 2 Draft Picks From Browns

The Washington Commanders have nine draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, tied for the third most in the NFL. The Commanders are also one of two teams with at least three picks in the top 40. With nine draft picks, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey proposed a deal that lands them their 10th pick in a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

While the Commanders would land an extra pick from the Browns, they’d be moving the No. 40 overall pick to the Browns for picks No. 54 and No. 156.