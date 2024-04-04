Proposed Commanders Trade Lands 2 Draft Picks From Browns

The Washington Commanders have nine draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, tied for the third most in the NFL. The Commanders are also one of two teams with at least three picks in the top 40. With nine draft picks, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey proposed a deal that lands them their 10th pick in a deal with the Cleveland Browns.
While the Commanders would land an extra pick from the Browns, they’d be moving the No. 40 overall pick to the Browns for picks No. 54 and No. 156.
“Cleveland’s ideal trade partners in the second round should be teams with multiple picks, like the Washington Commanders. Washington is currently scheduled to pick at Nos. 36 and 40. It has six total picks in the top 100.
“The Browns could try to pry away the No. 40 pick from the Commanders to land extra wide receiver help. Cleveland landed Jerry Jeudy in an offseason trade, but it could use a third consistent pass-catcher behind Amari Cooper and Jeudy.”
Washington Commanders Draft Needs
With the nine picks in the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders will have a chance to draft any needs they believe they have.
One area of need, according to Dean Jones of Riggo’s Rag is an edge rusher. Jones writes that due to trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young last season, the Commanders should be looking to draft an edge rusher.
“After trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young before the 2023 deadline, the Washington Commanders made finding edge rushing help one of their top priorities in free agency. Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., and Clelin Ferrell all signed on the dotted line. Frankie Luvu also has proven production when it comes to getting after the quarterback, so the options have improved.”
Terry McLaurin was the only Commanders receiver with more than 518 yards last season after Curtis Samuel left in free agency to sign with the Buffalo Bills. Tansey’s proposal sends the No. 40 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns, but Lynnell Willingham on a recent episode of “The Hoffman Show” urged the Commanders to use that pick or No. 36 on a receiver.
“Bottom line is though, that I think they need to add another wide receiver that’s going to come in here and contribute.
“If they walk away from this draft without selecting a wide receiver at either 36 or 40, I’m gonna lose my mind.”
Willingham gave his thoughts on why the Commanders should draft a wide receiver in the draft.
“This offense in particular when we’re gonna see them deploy three and four wide receivers looks more than the average team in the NFL, I think they need to improve not only the depth, but I think the talent at the top of the room,”
Potential Wide Receivers Available at No. 36 and No. 40.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com released his updated top 50 prospect rankings for the draft, ranking multiple wide receivers from the 30 to 50 range.
Jeremiah ranks Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy, Ricky Pearsall, Troy Franklin, Keon Coleman, Malachi Corley, and Roman Wilson in that range.
The Washington Commanders could be intrigued by a deal with the Cleveland Browns like Tansey proposed or decide to use both picks on players they want.