Commanders Named Top Fit for Former 1,000-Yard Bengals Receiver

After losing Curtis Samuel in free agency to the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Commanders have yet to find his replacement. Terry McLaurin is the only receiver on the roster who had more than 600 yards in 2023. Adding another weapon to pair with McLaurin and the expected quarterback they draft at No. 2 could help whoever they draft in their rookie season.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report listed one free agent still on the market who can help each team, listing Tyler Boyd as the player who can help the Commanders.

“The Commanders have been very busy during the offseason as they signed several free agents, the majority of which were done to help build up the supporting cast for a rookie quarterback.

“While the front office did agree to a one-year, $1.125 million deal with slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, that small of a contract shouldn’t prevent them from going after a better player in Boyd. The former Bengal has had over 600 receiving yards in seven out of eight career seasons and would be a reliable target for a young passer to lean on.”

Boyd played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 and has spent his eight-year career with the organization.

How Boyd Would Help the Commanders

Signing Boyd would give the Washington Commanders a wide receiver who has two seasons with over 1,000 yards. Boyd has also impressed in recent seasons, posting six straight seasons with at least 667 yards.

Boyd has seen his numbers go down in recent seasons, posting the fewest receiving yards of the past six seasons in 2023. However, Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting quarterback, was injured and played in just 10 games.

When Burrow has been healthy, Boyd has been a consistent 750-plus-yard receiver who has also posted seasons with 12-plus yards per reception.

Jonathan Eig of Riggo’s Rag wrote on February 24 that the Commanders should sign Boyd, giving them a veteran presence in the locker room.

Several Teams Are Interested in Boyd

According to Jeremy Fowler on “NFL on ESPN,” Boyd has multiple teams that are still interested in him. Fowler adds that Boyd’s “probably going to wait until after the draft” to find a team that doesn’t fill their needs in the draft.

“I’m told several teams have remained interested over the last month or so,” Fowler said. “But it’s just a situation where he’s probably going to wait until after the draft be that May 2nd option for a team who doesn’t fill their need in the draft over those first few days.”

From what Fowler says, the Washington Commanders wouldn’t be the only team interested in the veteran receiver.