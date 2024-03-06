Commanders Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler, Kliff Kingsbury Favorite: Report

The Washington Commanders have quickly given offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a veteran familiar with his system, three-time Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

Kingsbury and Ertz worked together with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2021 and ’22. Kingsbury got Ertz “a ton of targets,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who reported the “one-year deal worth up to $5 million” the 33-year-old signed with the Commanders on Wednesday, March 6.

Adding Ertz finally gives the Commanders a proven commodity at tight end after four seasons of failing to unlock the potential of converted quarterback Logan Thomas. Ertz is ageing and has dealt with injuries in recent years, but he’s still a capable target who could be a go-to option for a rookie quarterback.

Putting Ertz into an offense he knows makes up for the decision to dump Thomas. Yet, there’s still a need for a younger tight end with upside to support Ertz and complement natural blocker John Bates.

Zach Ertz Gives Commanders a Reliable Target

Joining the Commanders marks a return to the NFC East for Ertz, who enjoyed his most productive seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He helped the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl, catching a touchdown against the New England Patriots, before tallying 116 catches a season later.

Despite his success, Ertz was traded to the Cards in 2021. Although calf and knee injuries limited Ertz to just 28 games in three seasons, he was productive when healthy, particularly on Kingsbury’s watch.

As JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports noted, Ertz put together “21 games, 103 catches for 980 yards, 7 TDs.”

There’s a risk, based on Ertz’s knee problems, but the Commanders can afford to take a risk at a reasonable price. The terms Ertz received are reasonable based on Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters having $96,088,007 to work with under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com.

Peters has the resources to make splash signings at multiple positions, but that shouldn’t stop him from looking for value elsewhere. Ertz got the kind of “short-term, low-money, low-risk, potential-high-reward contract” Al Galdi of The Washington Post believes represents “real value” on the veteran market.

With Ertz signed up, Kingsbury can ramp up his efforts to craft an offense conducive to a first-year signal-caller’s success.

Kliff Kingsbury Needs Familiar Faces for Rookie-Led Offense

Peters owning the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft means the Commanders are likely to select a quarterback. It’s a class rich in quality passers, and the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are all realistic options for the Commanders.

Heisman Trophy winner Daniels is viewed as a style fit for Kingsbury. The latter knows how to build around dual-threat quarterbacks from his time working with Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Williams.

Getting big plays from the passing game is important, and the Commanders have the receivers to stretch the field. Namely, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, who should help a rookie QB1 quickly get up to speed.

So will a true intermediate target who can thrive between the numbers the way Ertz can. That leaves a slot receiver and a capable, pass-catching running back still on the Commanders’ shopping list for free agency.