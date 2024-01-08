Michael Penix Jr.’s NIL: How Much Money Does Washington QB Make?

The Washington Huskies success on the college football field has allowed Michael Penix Jr.’s NIL money to continue to grow. On3.com projects Penix’s NIL value to be $1.3 million, which ranks him as the No. 13 most valuable player in college football.

It is a new era in the sport thanks to NIL (which stands for name, image and likeness) allowing players to profit from their national notoriety. Projections for Penix and other college football stars are largely estimates as most deals are not made public.

Penix made history along with Washington receiver Rome Odunze earning Adidas’ first college football NIL deal. Given Washington is one of Adidas’ flagship schools, the partnership made a lot of business sense.

Penix also has NIL deals with a number of other companies including Amazon, Beats by Dre, Panini America, Raising Canes and Celsius, per On3.com. The Washington quarterback’s comeback story will continue to be marketable in the NFL. Penix has overcome multiple ACL surgeries and a significant shoulder injury to revitalize his football career leading the Huskies to the national title game.

Top College Football Quarterbacks Are Landing $1 Million NIL Deals

During an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban hinted that many of the NIL numbers are being inflated by agents. Regardless of the actual numbers, quarterback continues to be one of the most lucrative positions for college NIL deals.

NIL offers are now being paired with the transfer portal to lure players to new teams. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard reported that top quarterbacks like former Washington State signal-caller Cam Ward have multiple offers starting at seven figures. Ultimately, Ward passed on the transfer portal in favor of the NFL draft.

“Let’s just say I heard from one source, and a pretty dialed in one, that Cam Ward… has 10 seven-figure deals waiting for him,” Huard explained during a November 27, 2023 episode of “Brock and Salk.” “He has 10 different deals from around the country that will pay him seven figures to come be their quarterback.”

Michael Penix Can Make Even More Money Combining NIL Deals With an NFL Contract in 2024

Penix is one of the top quarterback prospects, and it would make a lot of sense for the Washington quarterback to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback’s draft projections vary, but several analysts have Penix firmly in the first round.

Even if Penix falls out of the first round, the quarterback is still slated to make more money in the NFL. Consider Titans quarterback Will Levis who dropped into the second round at the No. 33 overall selection. Levis’ signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with Tennessee.

Keep in mind, Penix can continue doing similar NIL deals in the NFL with brands like Adidas and Amazon. Penix’s time in Seattle has also been profitable for the University of Washington.

“He’s been worth every penny and then some to the University of Washington and the Husky football program,” an NIL agent told On3.com’s Jeremy Crabtree in a January 8 feature titled, “College Football Playoff championship game showcases big NIL success stories.”