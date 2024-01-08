Michael Penix NFL Draft: Mocks, Projections & Teams for Washington QB

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s NFL draft stock is on the rise. Thanks to the playmaker leading Washington to the national championship game, Penix has the attention of the NFL.

NFL mock drafts have a wide range of predictions for Penix, but the star quarterback is in the picture to potentially be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Penix and J.J. McCarthy are in a second group just behind the first tier quarterback that features Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

“The consensus I came up with (and it’s an inexact science at this early juncture) was that there’s a first tier at the position, and these two aren’t in it,” Breer detailed in a January 8, 2024 story titled “NFL Week 18 Takeaways: Jordan Love Is Up for the Task of Following Aaron Rodgers.” “The three there would be USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. If I had to peg a next tier right now, it’d probably have Penix, McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix in it.”

Some NFL Mock Drafts Project Michael Penix Jr. as a Potential Fit for the Atlanta Falcons

It will be interesting to see if NFL teams share the view of Penix that we are seeing in mock drafts. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema has Penix all the way up to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 in his latest mock draft released on January 8.

“Penix has put together a monster season with one game to go,” Sikkema detailed. “The sixth-year gunslinger with an unorthodox throwing style has racked up 40 big-time throws this season, the most of any FBS quarterback. That includes five in the conference championship game against Oregon and six in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

“The Falcons desperately need a new quarterback to get behind. If it’s not a free agent or a player like Justin Fields in a trade, Penix should be on their radar in the first round.”

NFL Draft 2024: Could the Seahawks Be a Fit for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.?

How did Michael Penix Jr.’s Sugar Bowl performance impact his NFL Draft stock? "This is the type of performance than can win over evaluators."@dpbrugler & @Nate_Tice discuss more on the latest Prospects to Pros: https://t.co/5rFeqztvbx pic.twitter.com/V6xfg1SUJp — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) January 3, 2024

One NFL coach who has been outspoken about his admiration for Penix is Pete Carroll. Could the Seattle Seahawks be a fit for Penix?

Seattle has a strong setup with Geno Smith as a veteran Penix could learn behind. The Seahawks also hold the No. 16 pick putting the team within striking distance of where Penix is projected to land.

“Oh, I think he’s terrific,” Carroll explained during a November 28, 2022 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “I saw him earlier in the year. I was there at the Arizona game [on October 15, 2022]. He’s poised, he’s strong, he’s accurate. …Got a good system. He’s got receivers that can make the plays for him, too. It’s really impressive. I think he’s doing a great job.”

Michael Penix Jr.’s NFL Draft Stock: Washington Quarterback’s Range Is 1st to 3rd Round, Says Analyst

Been waiting to see Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL for a while 🙌 Our breakdown of Penix last year as a potential first-round pick ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Te3j6UvJhV — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 8, 2024

Penix continues to have a wide range of potential draft outcomes. ESPN’s Matt Miller reports that Penix’s draft grades range from the first to third round among NFL scouts.

There is some concern about Penix’s injury history. The quarterback has dealt with multiple ACL injuries and a shoulder issue during his college career.

Penix is also on the older side when it comes to NFL prospects. The quarterback will be close to 24 years old when the 2024 NFL draft rolls around.

“Various other evaluators chimed in with a wide spectrum of takes,” Miller wrote in a January 6 feature titled, “2024 NFL draft questions on J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.” “Of the 10 scouts and general managers polled, three said Penix would be a first-round pick, five saw him as a second-round selection and two said the third round was more likely.

“I personally have him at No. 40 overall and QB5, but there’s a lot of time for things to change. With the pre-draft process just getting started, Penix has opportunities to win over doubters — notably if he accepts an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl this month.”

Penix’s ability to throw the deep ball is one of his best traits. It will be interesting to see where Penix cements himself on team’s boards as April’s draft gets closer.