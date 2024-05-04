Angel Reese Sends Cryptic Message After WNBA Debut for Chicago Sky

As new stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark enter the WNBA, there continues to be a discussion about upgrading the overall experience of athletes in the league. Less than 24 hours after her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky, Reese reposted an old 2021 message on X from her teammate Brianna Turner.

The veteran forward discussed player safety and some fans crossing the line by hanging around the team hotel. Here was Turner’s original message posted on X on September 27, 2021.

“Fans shouldn’t be able to hang out in our hotel lobby all morning/ night to wait for us to sign things,” Turner said at the time. “Also fans waiting at baggage claim/ check-in at airports that don’t even have flights 🤯 [Of course] I appreciate people that support the W, but sometimes I feel like a line is crossed.”

Reese appears to have thoughts on the topic but admitted she felt like she “can’t say” what is on her mind regarding the topic. The newest Sky star co-signed Turner’s old message with a brief note of her own.

“One thing I count on is for Breezy to say the things I want to say that I can’t say😭 WWWWWW TEAMMATE! 😭💖,” Reese said on May 4,2024 as she reposted Turner’s message.

WNBA News: Angel Reese & Brianna Turner Are Speaking Out Against Fans Hanging Out at Team Hotels

As we are seeing increased interest in the WNBA, the league will likely need to continue exploring some of these issues raised by the players. Turner responded to Reese’s message by noting her previous words are “still relevant years later.” In particular, it appears the players are referencing adults who are waiting for autographs. These often end up for sale on the secondary market.

“Still relevant years later 🫠 I’m not speaking on children, but if it’s adults, especially resellers of trading cards/ pictures/ etc just come to a game instead to get your memorabilia signed,” Turner remarked in a May 4 message on X.

Ahead of her preseason debut, Clark was spotted in a Dallas airport with a security presence.

