Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Turn Heads in First Workout Video [Watch]

The dynamic duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston took to the court for the first time on Wednesday in a video that’s going viral.

Both No. 1 picks by the Indiana Fever over the past year, Clark and Boston took on guys in two-on-two basketball. Clark fed the ball to Boston for a basket twice, and Clark drilled a three-pointer off a pass from Boston in the video.

Boston and Clark will look to revive a WNBA franchise that hasn’t seen a winning season since 2016. It’s also a change for two former college rivals where Clark played at Iowa and Boston at South Carolina.

“There’s so much you can say about her. Rookie of the Year. In my eyes, one of the best players in the league,” Clark said in the WNBA post-draft press conference on April 15. “And like I said, as a point guard, my biggest job is: I’m just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game. That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna go in there and be like ‘hey, go make a layup.’ She’s gonna make my life easy. But she’s incredible.”

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Complement Each Other on the Court

As a rookie, Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 forward now has the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer plus a dynamic passer to work with.

“I just think the way that she is able to see the floor,” Boston told NBC Chicago about Clark. “She’s able to pass the ball. I think she just sees the cuts before it happens and she’s just able to find the right angle.”

“I just think her ability to shoot the ball, her ability to make the right pass could open up the floor,” Boston added.

Clark dominated in her senior season at Iowa with 31.6 points per game plus 7.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per night. Despite her success, Clark doesn’t consider her move up from college to the WNBA as automatic.

“I hope my game translates to the next level,” Clark told the “TODAY” Show on April 15. “… there will be good vets around me that I’ll be able to lean on.”

Fever Could Have Championship Aspirations With Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston

Excitement has swirled for the Fever since Clark’s expected arrival with soaring jersey sales, sold out games, and growing media exposure. Fever general manager Lin Dunn sees winning and eventually championships on the horizon with Boston and Clark together.

“It doesn’t happen very often, and so when it does happen and you can look back historically, it usually means that it leads to championships,” Dunn said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “I think this is the beginning of us getting back on track to win another championship here. When we were able to put Bird and Jackson together, a great point guard and a great post player, we were able to take off in Seattle, and I think that can happen here when you put Clark with Boston.”

Fans will get an official first look at Clark and Boston in action on May 3 when the Fever tip off the preseason with the Dallas Wings.