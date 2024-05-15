Fans Think the New Caitlin Clark Bobblehead Looks Like Tom Brady

Fans are mocking a new Caitlin Clark bobblehead, saying it looks more like former NFL quarterback Tom Brady or actor Jim Carrey than Clark.

Many fans, at least those writing on X, don’t think the latest bobblehead looks much like Clark, the Indiana Fever WNBA star and college basketball phenom. Some people even think the bobblehead looks more like former President Barack Obama. “Why does she look like Obama?” a fan wrote on X.



Clark bobbleheads are selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

A Topps card collector started the ball rolling by sharing a photo of a “Caitlin Clark” bobblehead on his X page. “Got my Caitlin Clark Bobbleheads!” he wrote.

The May 14 post has had more than 1 million impressions on X.

In a subsequent post, he wrote, “They got her hairline pretty good.” The screenshots were from a site called Foco.com. WNBA stars like A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese also have bobbleheads available for pre-order on the Foco.com website.

Fans Criticized the Caitlin Clark Bobblehead, With 1 Asking, ‘This Was the Best They Could Do?’

Fan reaction to the bobbleheads was very critical in the replies to the collector’s X thread. “This was the best they could do??” wrote one person.

Fans thought the bobbleheads looked like many other people instead of Caitlin Clark. On X, people thought the bobbleheads looked like everyone from Jared of “Subway” fame to Mike Bibby.

“Why did they make her look like Mike Bibby?” a fan wrote.

“They could have did a better job with that. That looks like Jared from Subway!!” wrote another fan. “One of worst quality I have ever seen,” opined another person on X.

The 3 Bobbleheads Sell For Up to $80, But 1 of Them Is Sold Out

Sure enough, a review of Foco.com revealed that three Caitlin Clark bobbleheads are on the website. One is sold out; the other two sell for $80 and $60.

The bobbleheads don’t even ship until at least October of 2024, according to the fine print on Foco.com. “Clark Fever is in full effect! Celebrate the arrival of a new superstar with the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Welcome to the W Bobblehead,” the page for one of them reads.

The Bobbleheads are labeled “Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2024 WNBA Draft Pick,” and “Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes All-Time Leading Scorer in History College Stats.” The third bobblehead’s caption reads, “Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Welcome to the W Away Jersey.”

One of the same bobbleheads was being sold on eBay for $800.

It’s not the first time that Caitlin Clark had a bobblehead, either.

That signed Caitlin Clark bobblehead is for sale on eBay for $1,499.99.

On March 3, the NCAA wrote that Clark “became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer across men’s and women’s basketball. Clark’s career points total surpassed a 54-year mark set by another revolutionary player in former LSU star ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich, who finished with 3,667 points.”

However, Clark’s popularity has also caused controversy about a possible racial double standard.