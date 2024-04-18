Caitlin Clark, Nike Close to Signing Eight-Figure Signature Shoe Deal: Report

Nike is close to an agreement on a lucrative endorsement deal with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Mike Vorkunov, and Ben Pickman reported. The agreement, expected to be in the eight figures, signifies a significant milestone for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Breaking: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark – the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft – is nearing a lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, per industry sources. Clark is set to receive her own signature Nike shoe. Story with @MikeVorkunov, @benpickman: https://t.co/pjBBTmHc78 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Among the deal’s highlights is the inclusion of a signature shoe tailored for Clark, amplifying her stature within the sport. While specific financial details were not disclosed, it’s evident that the anticipated contract with Nike will far surpass her WNBA rookie contract, which is set to pay her $338,056 over four years. As part of the WNBA’s collectively bargained rookie wage scale, Clark’s base salary for her inaugural season amounts to $76,535.

Clark Set to Join Nike’s Roster of Phenom Hoopers

Clark’s transition from collegiate to professional basketball has been marked by a remarkable rise in stature, propelled by her standout performances at the University of Iowa. As the all-time leading scorer in college basketball and a pivotal figure in guiding the Hawkeyes to consecutive national championship appearances, Clark’s influence transcends the court.

Her ability to captivate audiences and build a multi-million dollar brand underscores her status as a bona fide superstar. Nike’s substantial investment in Clark, evidenced by the anticipated eight-figure endorsement deal, reflects her widespread appeal and the company’s strategic commitment to nurturing young talent. This move aligns with a pattern observed in landmark deals, such as LeBron James’ $90 million agreement upon entering the NBA in 2003 and Zion Williamson’s reported $75 million contract in 2019.

Here's a look at Zion Williamson's first signature shoe, the Zion 1. Zion signed a $75M deal with Nike's Jordan Brand before ever playing an NBA game. That is the second-biggest shoe deal ever for a rookie, behind only LeBron James at $90M. pic.twitter.com/05zD6Ojq56 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 20, 2021

And, of course, Clark joins Michael Jordan, the original Nike star. Michael Jordan’s groundbreaking signature shoe deal with Nike in 1984 marked a pivotal moment not only in basketball but also in the realm of footwear. In an era when individual athlete endorsements were still in their infancy, Jordan’s five-year, $2.5 million contract with Nike set a new standard for athlete-brand partnerships. The launch of the iconic Air Jordan sneakers revolutionized the basketball shoe market and transcended sports, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

And now, the basketball world awaits the arrival of Caitlin Clark’s first signature shoe. The sneaker world will be anxious to see the name, the logo, and all the details surrounding this groundbreaking deal with Nike.

A Behind the Scenes Bidding War for Clark

As Chararnia learned from industry sources, Clark is close to joining the Nike family despite substantial Adidas and Under Armour offers. Charnaia also learned from sources that Steph Curry was present in a meeting with Under Armour as a representative of Curry Brand, a standalone venture with Under Armour.

Many believed Curry Brand may be the frontrunner to land a deal with Clark. The two sharpshooters have been connected since Clark rose to fame, mainly because they have a similar style of play and deadly three-point shooting capabilities. Clark recently named Steph Curry as a dream teammate during a Q+A on the red carpet of the WNBA draft. Curry Brand also clicked for many as the newer shoe brand made waves by signing University of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to a multiyear NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal, marking her as the first college athlete to establish a direct partnership with the company. But in the end, it appears Clark will be joining Nike.

Alongside her anticipated deal with Nike, Clark already boasts contracts with Panini, Gatorade, and State Farm, further solidifying her position as a rising star in the sports marketing world. If you tuned in to any basketball broadcasts this past March, you likely caught glimpses of Clark’s growing off-court presence through these endorsements.