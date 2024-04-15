Caitlin Clark’s Exact WNBA Salary With Indiana Fever Will Surprise You

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary for the Indiana Fever was set years in advance by the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Fans can even see future No. 1 pick’s salaries but may be surprised to learn it is all on the lower end for professional sports.

According to the WNBA CBA, Clark’s base salary will be $76,535 for her rookie season (assuming the star is the No. 1 pick) for the Indiana Fever. In fact, the top four picks in the 2024 WNBA draft will all have the same salary. The star does have an opportunity to earn more money from the WNBA for appearances during the offseason.

Clark’s salary is projected to go up to $78,066 for 2025 and make a more significant jump to $85,873 in 2026. This is part of a three-year rookie contract for Clark, and the Fever have a team-option for the fourth season. Assuming the Fever exercise Clark’s fourth-year option, the star will have a $97,582 salary in 2027.

No, Caitlin Clark Is Not Losing Money by Leaving Iowa for the WNBA

Yes, Clark’s salary is lower than the average money for many middle class job around the United States. Clark will be doing just fine after leaving the Iowa Hawkeyes thanks to significant brand partnerships with the likes of State Farm and Nike.

Given the growing popularity of women’s college basketball, there has been some debate as to whether Clark will be losing money by heading to the WNBA. This is a misguided narrative based on a few factors.

Namely, all of Clark’s earnings at Iowa came from NIL deals, and she was not earning money directly from the school. Now, Clark is earning a WNBA salary in addition to all of her endorsement opportunities.



Caitlin Clark’s NIL Deals Will Simply Turn Into Endorsements in the WNBA

Clark has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in all of sports. All signs point to major brands lining up to partner with Clark as she turns pro. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert detailed why Clark is still slated to have lucrative earnings as she heads to the league.

“It’s a bad narrative,” Engelbert told The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov for a March 8 feature titled, “The Caitlin Clark business is booming. Here’s how her WNBA sponsorships are lining up.” “Pre-Caitlin Clark, I’ve been trying to correct the media that NIL deals, when they’re national sponsors like Caitlin and Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, those are just called endorsements in the pros.”

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salary Could Rise After the Current TV Deal Expires in 2025

To summarize, the majority of Clark’s NIL deals will simply turn into endorsements as joins the Fever. Clark’s portfolio is full of global brands.

As for Clark’s earnings, NIL deals are rarely made public. On3.com evaluated Clark’s NIL earning potential at $3.4 million. ESPN’s Wright Thompson wrote that Clark earned “seven figures” through NIL deals during her time at Iowa.

“She earns seven figures and has deals with Bose, Nike and State Farm,” Thompson detailed in a March 20 article titled, “Caitlin Clark and Iowa find peace in the process.” “The Iowa grocery store chain Hy-Vee, another corporate partner, sometimes pays for her private security at public events.”

As stars like Clark and Angel Reese join the WNBA, interest in the league is only going to rise. The current television deal runs through 2025, but Clark’s popularity could prompt this to be a much more valuable contract in the coming years. This would raise the salaries for Clark and other WNBA players.