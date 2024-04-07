Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salary With Fever Will Be Less Money Than You Think

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary projects to be $76,535 for her rookie season (assuming the star is the No. 1 pick), per the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Clark has already declared for the WNBA draft, and ESPN’s Michael Voepel labeled the star a “lock” to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick.

This is expected to be made official during the 2024 WNBA draft on April 15. WNBA rookie salaries are slotted in groups based on their draft selection. Clark will make the same salary as the players selected with No. 2 through No. 4 picks. Individuals selected with picks No. 5 through No. 8 will make $73,439.

Clark’s salary is projected to go up to $78,066 for 2025 and make a more significant jump to $85,873 in 2026. All players selected in the first three rounds have a team-option in their contracts for a fourth year. Assuming Clark is the No. 1 pick, the guard’s salary in her fourth season will be $97,582 if exercised by the team.

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salary Will Be Lower Than the National Average for Accountants & HR Managers

For context, Clark is slated to have a salary behind professions like accountants, HR managers, social media coordinators and insurance agents based on the national averages. The WNBA salary is low by professional sports standards, but the current media rights deals will expire in 2025. There is reason to think that WNBA salaries will rise as the media deals become more valuable with stars like Clark and Angel Reese heading to the league.

The difference between your favorite accountant, and Clark is the Iowa Hawkeyes star has emerged as one of the most recognizable athletes in the United States. As you will see below, Clark is expected to remain a high earner with endorsements and business partnerships as she turns pro.

Caitlin Clark’s NIL Deals Are Worth a Projected $3.1 Million

Few NIL deals are made public, but it safe to say Clark is earning a lucrative amount of money from her partnerships. On3.com projects Clark’s NIL value is $3.3 million.

These projections put her as the No. 4 most valuable college athlete in terms of NIL projections. ESPN’s Wright Thompson noted that Clark is earning seven figures in NIL deals.

“She earns seven figures and has deals with Bose, Nike and State Farm,” Thompson wrote in a March 20 article titled, “Caitlin Clark and Iowa find peace in the process.” “The Iowa grocery store chain Hy-Vee, another corporate partner, sometimes pays for her private security at public events.”

Caitlin Clark Is Not Losing Money by Going to the WNBA

There has been some chatter that Clark will be losing money by leaving Iowa for the WNBA. This is simply not true as Clark is unable to earn money directly from Iowa athletics. The Wall Street Journal’s Rachel Bachman reported that Clark has not taken any money from Iowa’s main collective known as the Swarm.

Even if Clark’s WNBA salary will be modest, it is an upgrade from the $0 she is currently able to earn from the Hawkeyes. The majority of Clark’s NIL deals are with national brands.

These will simply be labeled endorsements once Clark reaches the WNBA. Clark’s deals include Nike, State Farm and Gatorade. There is no sign these companies will not be backing Clark once she enters the league. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert attempted to dispel the narrative that Clark will be losing money by turning pro.

“It’s a bad narrative,” Engelbert said to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov for a March 8 feature titled, “The Caitlin Clark business is booming. Here’s how her WNBA sponsorships are lining up.” “Pre-Caitlin Clark, I’ve been trying to correct the media that NIL deals, when they’re national sponsors like Caitlin and Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, those are just called endorsements in the pros.”