Aces Fan Favorite Kate Martin Sets Social Media Off With Latest Announcement

The Kate Martin Show is about to get a new platform.

With Year 1 of her WNBA career in the books, the Las Vegas Aces guard took to social media to announce she has joined Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league set to debut in January of 2025. Martin made the announcement via her Instagram and X accounts on October 28.

Martin joins Aces teammates Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young, all of whom have also signed with the new 3-on-3 league.

A standout at the University of Iowa from 2019-2024, Martin gained national attention when she went to the 2024 WNBA draft largely to support former Hawkeyes teammate and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, who was selected No. 1 overall. In a viral moment, Martin wound up getting drafted herself in the second round. She ended up having a key supporting role with the Aces as a rookie.

Fans React to Kate Martin Joining Unrivaled

Known for her overall skill and impeccable court vision, Martin averaged 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 23 appearances in her first WNBA season. While numbers appear modest, her hustle and efficiency added depth to the Aces roster.

Martin earned her first start on June 9, scoring a season-high 13 points, one of two times she hit double figures throughout the season. Her contributions were invaluable for the Aces, who finished the regular season with a 27-13 record.

It’s clear fans were excited to have another opportunity to see “Money Martin” in action.

“Let’s go Kate Money Martin! You deserve this! All of your hard work has paid off and this is your reward!” one fan commented on Martin’s post.

“Whatever team she’s on … that’s my team !!!,” another wrote.

Others simply celebrated with gifs:

There’s no word yet on whether Clark will join Martin in Unrivaled, but there’s no doubt Iowa fans would flip their collective lids if the duo were to reunite again in any way, shape or form.

So, What Is Unrivaled, Exactly?

Unrivaled will introduce a 3-on-3 format aimed at showcasing some of the top talent from women’s basketball. Founded by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty standout Breanna Stewart, Unrivaled aims to bring a high-energy, viewer-friendly experience to fans during the WNBA’s offseason.

The league, based in Miami, will feature 30 players across six teams, with games played on an LED-lit court and a broadcast partnership with TNT. The hope is that players can refine their skills while maintaining peak performance year-round. It’s also going to pay its players more than they’d be making in the WNBA.

A unique aspect of Unrivaled is its financial and ownership model, which is designed to offer players unprecedented earning potential. The league will provide the highest average salary in women’s professional sports, along with equity stakes, giving players vested interests in the league’s success. Players in Unrivaled are set to make at least $100,000 per year, in addition to equity.

Investors from diverse fields include women’s soccer icon Megan Rapinoe and NBA legend Steve Nash.

Unrivaled’s three-on-three format aligns with a global trend in basketball that emphasizes fast-paced, high-scoring games, a format that became popular in the Olympics. Collier and Stewart aim to capitalize on this appeal while fostering fan engagement through shorter, more intense games, making them easier to follow than traditional five-on-five basketball. With major sponsorships anticipated, the league aims to leverage the booming interest in women’s sports and attract new viewers.

Adding a player with Martin’s skills and popularity — her jersey was the fourth-best selling jersey in the WNBA last season — should help.